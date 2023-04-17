BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBAI) 81% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

The BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 81%. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 72% share price drop in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies operating in the United States' IT industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider BigBear.ai Holdings as a stock to potentially avoid with its 3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How BigBear.ai Holdings Has Been Performing

BigBear.ai Holdings could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like BigBear.ai Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.5% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 111% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 4.0% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that BigBear.ai Holdings is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

BigBear.ai Holdings shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for BigBear.ai Holdings, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for BigBear.ai Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

