BIGBEN: Report of the Combined General Meeting of 28 January 2022
- BIG.PA
Report of the Combined General Meeting
of 28 January 2022
The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 28 January 2022 at 11:00 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions after the presentation of legal documents.
540 shareholders attending or represented owned 12 585 016 shares out of 19 303 597 shares with voting rights, i.e. 65.19 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15 121 184 votes i.e. 68.40 % of net voting rights.
Number of shares outstanding as of 28 January 2022
19 380 484
Number of shares with voting rigths
19 303 597
Number of voting rights (net)
22 104 126
Adoption of resolutions
N°
Description of resolutions
For
%
Against
%
1
Amendment of the Articles of Association (distribution of profits)
Extraord.
15 115 527
99.98
3 605
0.02
2
Exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon shares
Ordinary
15 117 070
99.98
3 107
0.02
3
Powers to fulfill legal formalities
Ordinary
15 115 007
99.98
2 626
0.02
Purchases of Bigben shares made until Tuesday, February 1, 2022 inclusive will be eligible for distribution in kind.
Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting
Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :
- Report from the board regarding the combined general meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 152 of 20 December 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 5 of 12 January 2022
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687)
Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.
Calendar for financial communication
This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.
Q4 sales 25 April 2022
Year-end results 30 May 2022
