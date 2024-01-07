Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bigblu Broadband plc's (LON:BBB) future prospects. Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. With the latest financial year loss of UK£2.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£4.2m, the UK£24m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Bigblu Broadband's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Bigblu Broadband is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£1.9m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 172% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

AIM:BBB Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2024

Underlying developments driving Bigblu Broadband's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

