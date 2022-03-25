U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Bigblue raises $15 million for its D2C order fulfillment service

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Bigblue has raised a $15 million Series A funding round. The company operates an order fulfillment platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. In other words, a D2C brand can outsource all things related to logistics to Bigblue so that they can focus on product and marketing.

Runa Capital is leading the round with LPV acting as the ‘secondary lead investor’. Existing investor Samaipata is also participating once again.

The startup currently operates in three countries — France, Spain and the U.K. It has signed partnerships with five different warehouses representing over 60,000 square meters of storage space. Bigblue customers can ship their products directly to these warehouses so that they are stored and managed by Bigblue’s warehouses.

After that, every time a customer order something from a Bigblue client, the product is shipped to the end customer using Bigblue’s carrier network. The startup has integrations with more than 20 different carriers and can ship all across Europe — and even globally but finding different D2C fulfillment partners in other markets might be a smarter move.

Bigblue lets you customize your packaging and add flyers in the package to personalize the experience for end customers. And if there’s something wrong, customers are invited to file a return request on a branded return portal. It supports store credit as well as refunds.

“With this new round we will support scaling service offerings for Bigblue’s growing base of online merchants, fuel hiring efforts, and continue to position the company as the leader in the D2C fulfillment space,” co-founder and CEO Tim Dumain said in a statement.

The result is quite simple. Bigblue wants to offer an Amazon-like experience, but with a third-party logistics stack. Bigblue integrates with many different sales channels, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Wix, Magento as well as various marketplaces on Cdiscount, Fnac and, yes, Amazon.

It means that you can promise free 1-day or 2-day deliveries across various marketplaces. And this is key when it comes to getting picked as the main seller on a product page on an online marketplace. Customers also get branded tracking emails.

The startup competes with other D2C e-commerce logistics companies, such as Cubyn, Hive and Huboo. Overall, Bigblue has managed to attract 300 customers, such as From Future, Unbottled and We Are Jolies. The company plans to ship 4 million parcels this year. Over the next 12 months, the startup plans to hire another 100 employees and expand across Western Europe.

    The private equity real estate investment platform CrowdStreet is releasing its latest offering today, the 121-key Hampton Inn in the heart of Myrtle Beach, SC. The Hampton Inn Myrtle Beach-Northwood hotel is in the northern part of Myrtle Beach in the Grande Dunes area. The hotel is only three blocks from the beach and 20 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport. The hotel is currently mismanaged and, despite its excellent location and strong flag, is underperforming compared to its comp

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

    (Bloomberg) -- United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evid

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss customers returning to their local gyms as they reopen.

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

    Despite seeing monumental business expansion over the course of the pandemic, some stocks have been sold off to a point where the gains of the previous two years haven't mattered. Two fantastic purchases right now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Shopify and MercadoLibre are still growing their businesses rapidly and have a product their customers rely on daily.

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Spiralling prices risk sparking riots across Britain, warns French bank FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

    Kroger Co. has nearly 500,000 employees, placing it among the largest employers in America. One of its leaders talked recently about how it's working to attract and retain employees.