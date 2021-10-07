U.S. markets closed

BigCommerce to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Conference Call Scheduled for November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 9143128. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.

Following the completion of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 9143128. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Relations Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Marruffo

Amit Marwaha

PR@BigCommerce.com

InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com

(737) 236-2363


