BigCommerce customers can now sell on Walmart's online marketplace

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

BigCommerce has partnered with Walmart to allow its customers to sell on the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer's ecommerce marketplace, it announced this morning. Shares of Austin-based BigCommerce rose sharply in pre-market trading after the news, gaining around 10% before the bell.

Walmart, best-known for in-person shopping, has proven an ecommerce success story in recent years. For example, in its most recent quarter while Walmart as a whole grew 7.3%, its ecommerce sales advanced 69%.

BigCommerce has also reported strong growth in recent quarters, supported in part by partnerships similar to the one that it announced today. The ecommerce SaaS provider rolled out an integration with Wish last year, for example.

In a call concerning its earnings, which were announced before the Walmart news was announced, BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm told TechCrunch that his company had been impressed with customer uptake of the Wish integration. Regarding the Walmart partnership, in a second interview Bellm told TechCrunch that it was overdue on the BigCommerce side; given the historical success of the Wish deal, it will be curious to dig into how many of the ecommerce platform's customers opt to sell on Walmart, and how quickly they do so.

TechCrunch also spoke with Walmart exec Jeff Clementz about the arrangement. He stressed Walmart's online customer monthly-actives -- 120 million, per his company -- and the breadth of their demand; BigCommerce customers selling on Walmart could expand its product diversity, helping the traditionally physical retailer possible continue its rapid growth.

The two companies are incentivizing adoption of the deal amongst BigCommerce customers by waiving certain fees for a month for retailers that sign up to sell on Walmart; Clementz described it as the first time that his company had offered a "new-seller discount."

TechCrunch has had its eye on BigCommerce for some quarters now, thanks in part to its 2020 IPO. But the company is also interesting as its regular earnings results provide a lens into the world of ecommerce growth amongst independent digital retailers. Shopify, a chief BigCommerce rival, provides a similar view into the ecommerce world.

Shopify previously integrated with Walmart in the middle of 2020.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if the Walmart partnership helps BigCommerce continue its improving revenue growth. The company is in a marketshare race with Shopify. But while BigCommerce's rival has posted impressive growth from its integrated solutions, like its payments service, the Austin-based company stresses what it calls a more open model. Shopify charges many customers a percentage of their transaction volume for using a third-party payment solution over its own, for example, which Bellm described as a "tax" during an interview.

"Merchant Solutions" revenue at Shopify, which it generates "principally" from "payment processing fees from Shopify Payments," grew 116% in 2020 to a little over $2 billion.

So with BigCommerce collecting a partnership with Walmart to match Shopify's own, we're seeing not merely two ecommerce platforms go toe-to-toe on providing their customers with as much market access as they can, but two different business philosophies compete. Akin to Microsoft Teams and Slack, it's a competition to spectate.

  • Mozilla beefs up anti-cross-site tracking in Firefox, as Chrome still lags on privacy

    Mozilla has further beefed up anti-tracking measures in its Firefox browser. In a blog post yesterday it announced that Firefox 86 has an extra layer of anti-cookie tracking built into the enhanced tracking protection (ETP) strict mode -- which it's calling 'Total Cookie Protection'. This "major privacy advance", as it bills it, prevents cross-site tracking by siloing third party cookies per website.

  • EU Commission proposes lower wholesale roaming price caps

    The European Commission on Wednesday proposed further cuts to wholesale roaming tariffs paid by telecoms operators to their counterparts, plus a 10-year extension to rules which ended retail mobile roaming charges across the bloc four years ago. Wholesale price caps have pitted telecoms providers in southern European countries with those in northern Europe over who should benefit from tourists making calls home. The former are keen to keep such caps as high as possible so they can invest in networks to accommodate peak demand during the holiday season, while the latter, whose citizens tend to go abroad for holidays, want lower caps to networks in southern destinations.

  • T.J. Maxx parent misses estimates as lockdowns cut sales by $1 billion

    Shares of the T.J. Maxx parent fell about 3% to $68.38 in premarket trading. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases and ensuing lockdowns also meant off-price chains, which bring in only a fraction of sales from their online channels and rely largely on the treasure hunt shopping experience, suffered yet another blow. TJX, which operates more than 1,200 stores under various banners such as HomeSense and T.K. Maxx in Canada and Europe, estimated that temporary store closures cut its fourth-quarter sales by about $950 million to $1.05 billion.

  • A-Rod Joins Blank-Check Derby to Build the ‘Yankees of SPACs’

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing a deal for the New York Mets baseball team to billionaire Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez has another game he wants to win.The former all-star for the cross-town Yankees has joined the lengthening roster of financiers, executives, politicians, celebrities and athletes who have signed onto special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Rodriguez, whose Slam Corp. began trading Tuesday, will now start scouting for a merger deal to enrich him and his investors.“I have said to myself many, many times, ‘Boy, if I had the capital I would love to buy this company,’” Rodriguez, perhaps better known simply as A-Rod, said in an interview. “Now with the SPAC, the game is our game to win.”A-Rod’s move comes as the surge in blank-check deals has spurred some investors to point to the asset class as the latest example of market froth, amid concern that too many SPACs will be hunting for too few quality companies to take public.Two months into the year, 164 blank-check companies have raised more than $50 billion in initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than half of last year’s all-time record SPAC volume.SPAC SlumpMeanwhile, the IPOX SPAC Index on Tuesday suffered its worst intraday drop since its July 31 launch, while one of the most prominent blank-check companies, Churchill Capital Corp IV, tumbled 40% a day after announcing a deal with Lucid Motors Inc. Still, the Churchill SPAC’s units closed at $38.31 in New York, well above their $10 trust price.Rodriguez and his partners expect Slam to stand out from the accelerating cascade of SPACs partly through his celebrity status combined with his long and tested business record.“George Steinbrenner would have said there’s only one Yankees and I feel like we have an opportunity to build the Yankees of SPACs,” Rodriguez said, referring to the Major League Baseball club’s longtime owner who died in 2010.Slam, a partnership between Rodriguez’s investment firm A-Rod Corp. and hedge fund Antara Capital LP, will focus on acquisition targets in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness and consumer technology sectors, according to its listing documents.Marc Lore, a former Walmart Inc. executive and founder of Jet.com, is a special adviser to Slam.Rodriguez is Slam’s chief executive officer while Antara Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner Himanshu Gulati is chairman. They stressed that they don’t intend to take a professional sports franchise public.“We have gotten multiple emails about sports teams and it’s just not something we’re focused on,” Gulati said. Rather, Slam is looking for a high-growth technology business with a big addressable market.Red Sox MissRedBall Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm that counts Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame as co-president, had held merger talks with the company that owns the Boston Red Sox. Those talks collapsed, though, Bloomberg News reported.Rodriguez, as part of an investment team that included entertainer Jennifer Lopez, similarly took a swing at the New York Mets but missed. Hedge fund manager Cohen won that deal with a bid of more than $2.4 billion that beat his group by $50 million, Rodriguez said.“We took an incredible run at the Mets, we learned a great deal,” Rodriguez said. “I can only do so many things and that’s why Slam is right at the forefront of my time, my energy and my focus. I’m not saying that 10 years from now we wouldn’t revisit sports.”Slam is trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SLAM. The units, comprised of one share and one-fourth of a warrant, closed their first day of trading at $10.51 after being offered at $10 apiece.Kaepernick, ShaqAt least two other SPACs are linked to well-known athletes. Colin Kaepernick, the former National Football League quarterback turned activist, is co-chairman of one, while former National Basketball Association star Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was a strategic adviser to another.Rodriguez has already seen one of his investments, Hims & Hers Health Inc., go public through a SPAC deal last year. He said his A-Rod Corp. has 30 to 35 venture investments and at least six of them are going public this year.“We didn’t partner with Alex because he is an athlete,” said Antara’s Gulati. “I think it’s great because he has great social media, but I partnered with him because he’s a phenomenal businessman.”Rodriguez said he was watching the market closely including Tuesday’s SPAC slump. “One of my mentors, Mr. Warren Buffett, always told me don’t confuse wisdom with a bull market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norwegian Air and Airbus agree terms to end jet deliveries, court is told

    Norwegian Air and jet maker Airbus have agreed on terms to repudiate the carrier's contract for new aircraft, lawyers representing the two firms told Ireland's High Court on Wednesday. Norwegian last year won protection from bankruptcy in both Norway and Ireland, where most of its assets are registered, and is aiming to emerge with fewer aircraft and less debt as it plots a future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Under a multi-year deal signed in 2012 and revised several times since, Airbus was to deliver 100 jets to Norwegian, and according to the aircraft maker's financial filings the company still has 88 narrow-body jets on order.

  • Nikola Reveals Fuel Cell Truck Timing But Nothing New On Customers

    Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) extended its timeline Tuesday to show when it will begin producing zero-emission hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks. But the startup offered no new information on customer orders. The cabover Tre model originally planned only for Europe will be the first to get a fuel cell after initial production of battery-electric models. Low-volume production of hand-built Tre models will begin in the second quarter at Nikola's plant still under construction in the Arizona desert. Nikola updated its timeline for production. Source: Nikola Corp. Ranges of 300 to 900 miles The battery-electric model will be followed by prototype fuel cell Tre models, which are expected to be given to Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) for testing in 2022. The battery-electric Tre cabover is capable of going 300 miles before recharging, ideal for local and regional haul. Subscribe to the Truck Talk newsletter here The fuel cell Tre model has a 500-mile range and can be refueled quickly for fast turnaround. Nikola gave its first definitive timing for the long-haul Nikola Two sleeper on Tuesday. It will offer a 900-mile range without stopping to refuel. The Two sleeper cab, based on a new chassis custom designed for North American long-haul routes, is expected to go into production in late 2024. "To expedite the transition to a carbon-free future, the trucking industry needs heavy-duty, zero-emission commercial vehicles engineered to match the weight and range capabilities of today's diesel trucks," Jason Roycht, Nikola's global head of fuel cell electric vehicles, said in a press release. The Nikola Tre and Nikola Two FCEVs expect to use multiple common fuel-cell power modules and scalable hydrogen storage systems. Both systems are in development and testing with industry leaders collaborating with Nikola Engineering. "Our plan is to enter the market in steps," Roycht said. "We are building on the current Tre platform with the planned launch of our fuel-cell and hydrogen storage systems in 2023." No new details on orders Nikola declined to provide a breakdown on customer orders for the three trucks. It is sticking with the 14,000 reservation number it has used since at least April 2019. At the time, Nikola was planning fuel cell trucks in North America and a battery-electric model for sale only in Europe. A lot has happened at Nikola since it went public via a reverse merger with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in June 2020. Company founder Trevor Milton left the company last September following a bruising short seller report by Hindenburg Research accusing Nikola of making fraudulent technology claims. That report led a tentative manufacturing and equity deal with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to unravel. A heavily hyped electric pickup truck called the Badger was canceled. And Republic Services Group canceled an order for 1,500 Tre-based electric refuse haulers. Nikola reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 sales and earnings after the market closes Thursday. Shares, which traded as high as $93.99 intraday last June, were trading Tuesday at $19.39, down 7.31% at 12:31 p.m. The decline coincided with comments from CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson. He said Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has the first mover advantage in Class 8 electric trucks, though it is not yet producing them. "With no revenue and no profitability in sight, but with a growing backlog, Nikola has its work cut out to justify its current valuation of ~$20 billion," Nelson said. "[It] is presently more of a business plan than a revenue-generating business." Related articles: Nikola adds crisis-tested directors to regain credibility Fuel cell startup Nikola going public with $3.3 billion valuation Nikola unveils trucking's hydrogen future Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBorgWarner Buying European Battery Maker AKASOL For 0MHyzon Motors To Get 0M From SPAC Backing Fuel Cell Technology© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Horta-Osorio Caps Lloyds Tenure With Profit Beat, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat forecasts with a pretax profit of 792 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant housing market and government support for its borrowers.Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend 0.57 pence per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside 4.2 billion pounds over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast.“Significant uncertainties remain, specifically relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the speed and efficacy of the vaccination programme in the U.K. and around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Wednesday, in his final months at the bank before he joins Credit Suisse Group AG as chairman.London-listed shares rose as much as 4.5% in early trading and were 2% higher at 9:48 a.m.Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the bank had produced “very good results and the 2021 outcome statement is also slightly better than anticipated.”Loans PlansLloyds has lent 12 billion pounds to businesses through state-backed support programs during the pandemic. The bank is in talks with the government and other lenders to set common standards for collecting these debts once repayments come due later this year, Horta-Osorio said on a call with reporters.The bank joins rivals NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc in setting aside less than forecast for souring loans in the final three months of the year, while cautioning that the outlook was uncertain for the recovering British economy, which has suffered its worst recession in three centuries. U.K. mortgages, which represent two-thirds of Lloyds’ lending, continued to grow as customers reassessed their homes in the pandemic and the government offered tax breaks on sales.The pace of vaccinations is faster than the bank initially expected, Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers told reporters. Chalmers will step up to be interim CEO until Horta-Osorio’s permanent replacement, HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth head Charlie Nunn, takes the role on Aug. 16.Horta-Osorio is departing after a decade in charge, having pushed Lloyds into wealth management and insurance to diversify revenue. The overhaul during his tenure enabled the U.K. government to exit its holding in the bank, which it bailed out in the 2008 crisis.“We are leaving a much better bank than I joined,” he said. In the past year, Horta-Osorio has overseen a better-than-expected 4% reduction in costs after scrapping bonuses, restarting layoffs and reducing real estate spending. His own pay was 22% lower than a year ago at 3.4 million pounds.Lloyds plans to cut its office space by about a fifth by 2023, after making similar reductions over the past three years, since most staff wish to work from home at least some of the time in future.The bank also set out targets for 2021, including:Net interest margin to be in excess of 240 basis pointsOperating costs to reduce further to about 7.5 billion poundsStatutory return on tangible equity of between 5% and 7%Risk-weighted assets to be broadly stableIntention to resume “progressive and sustainable” ordinary dividend policy(Updates with executive comments, share price, analyst reaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBI has 'major concerns' over cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, flagging potential risks to financial stability. Das said he had communicated his concerns to the government, which has largely opposed trading in private cryptocurrencies in recent years. "We have major concerns from the financial stability angle," Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview, adding that the RBI was "targeting to launch" a digital currency.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Less easy financial conditions will likely lead to lower overall returns in global markets while favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.Growth and earnings will become bigger drivers of returns next quarter, strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in a note Monday. A bottoming in real rates and credit spreads will signal the end of a liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11. It was at minus 0.83% on Wednesday.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets The “phase change” from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as “inflation enthusiasm” peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, according to the UBS team.An analysis of similar episodes when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said.The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.(Updates with latest TIPS yield in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Oil edges higher as surprise U.S. stock build weighs

    Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid continued outages in the United States and a weaker dollar, but a surprise build in U.S. inventories last week capped gains. Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.89 a barrel at 1109 GMT, after hitting a session low of $64.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.04 a barrel, after trading as low as $60.97 earlier on Wednesday.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Bitcoin Bet Sparks Rally at Japan’s Most Expensive Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese financial firm is riding the crypto wave like no other.Shares of Monex Group Inc. have been tracking the ups and downs of Bitcoin, and have more than tripled since the cryptocurrency’s rally gained momentum in October. The online brokerage owns crypto exchange Coincheck Inc., whose profit has soared as clients flock to digital assets.“People are starting to re-evaluate us” by realizing Monex isn’t just about stockbroking, said Chief Executive Officer Oki Matsumoto. “Our stock was underrated to begin with,” the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner said in an interview on Feb. 18.Investors have been pushing up shares of firms closely linked to digital tokens around the world, from U.S. crypto miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. to the U.K.’s On-Line Blockchain Plc. Bitcoin’s fivefold jump in the past year has come amid a flood of money pumped into the global financial system during the coronavirus pandemic.Even after a pullback during a sell-off in Bitcoin in recent days, Monex is the most expensive stock on an index of Japanese securities companies, with a price of more than three times the book value of its assets.The stock fell 6.4% at 10:36 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday, paring this year’s gain to 136% -- still the second-best performance on the benchmark Topix.“There has been sharp growth in earnings at Coincheck,” SMBC Nikko analyst Takayuki Hara wrote in a Feb. 22 note, raising his target price for Monex shares. “The soaring price of Bitcoin has spurred trading activity and encouraged more individual investors to jump into the fray.”Monex has been diversifying into crypto as intensifying competition dims prospects of its mainstay stock brokerage business. It bought Coincheck in 2018, when the exchange was regrouping after a costly hack. It received a license two years ago.Crypto business, domestic brokerage services and U.S. trading operations now represent Monex’s “three main pillars” of growth, Matsumoto said.Its crypto asset segment earned 2.4 billion yen ($23 million) in pretax profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31, reversing year-earlier losses and accounting for half of total group income, according to filings.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Share gains by Monex and Remixpoint top those of SBI, GMO Financial and other Japan bitcoin stocks year-to-date partly due to strong performances by the Coincheck and BITPoint bourses. But competition is becoming fiercer: online broker SBI offers a broader range of crypto services, and more global exchanges may seek inroads into Japan.Francis Chan, senior BI analystWhile Matsumoto, 57, said it’s hard to assess the sustainability of Coincheck’s earnings growth, the unit is unlikely to post losses even in a calm market because of cost cuts and other steps taken in recent years.“If they become able to secure a good volume of orders from clients even when crypto trading becomes sluggish overall, we can see it as evidence of revenue diversification,” said Kengo Sakaguchi, an analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency. He rates Monex as BBB, two levels above junk.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.