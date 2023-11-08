BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Restructuring for Future ...

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) announced an 8% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $78.0 million in Q3 2023.

Enterprise Annual Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) grew by 11%, signaling strength in BigCommerce's enterprise segment.

The company is undergoing a workforce restructuring, reducing its workforce by approximately 7% to position for profitable growth in 2024.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, BigCommerce exceeded the midpoint of its guidance for revenue and profitability.

On November 8, 2023, BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a total revenue of $78.0 million, marking an 8% increase compared to the prior year. The total Annual Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) stood at $332.2 million, up 9% from the previous year, with the Enterprise ARR reaching $240.6 million, an 11% increase.

Financial Performance and Challenges

BigCommerce's CEO, Brent Bellm, highlighted the company's progress toward long-term growth and profitability, despite the challenging macroeconomic climate. The company was recognized for its product and service quality and took a significant step forward in B2B ecommerce with the release of its new Invoice Portal for B2B Edition. However, to achieve continued profit growth in 2024, BigCommerce is restructuring its workforce by approximately 7%, affecting many team members who have contributed to the company's success.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

CFO Daniel Lentz noted that BigCommerce nearly hit its 2023 profitability goal a full quarter ahead of plan and has seen consistent operating margin improvements over the last five quarters. Deferred revenue finished Q3 85% higher than the same quarter last year, and the company has also seen improvements in working capital and cash generation. For the fourth quarter of 2023, BigCommerce expects continued growth, although specific guidance for operating loss and net loss per share was not provided due to the unpredictability of certain financial items.

Key Financial Details

The company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows cash and cash equivalents of $69.8 million, a decrease from $91.6 million at the end of 2022. Total assets stood at $435.9 million, while total liabilities were $416.1 million. The net loss for the third quarter was $20.3 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same period last year.

Analysis of Company Performance

BigCommerce's modest revenue growth and ARR increase reflect the company's resilience in a tough economic landscape. The restructuring initiative is a strategic move to streamline operations and focus on profitability, which may be well-received by investors looking for long-term value. The company's focus on enterprise sales, marketing, and customer success capabilities is expected to drive net revenue retention and growth.

BigCommerce's financial outlook for the remainder of 2023 and the upcoming year suggests cautious optimism, with an emphasis on strategic growth and profitability. The company's efforts to enhance its enterprise segment and improve financial metrics indicate a forward-looking approach to navigating the current economic challenges.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

