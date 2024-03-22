BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIGC) future prospects. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia–Pacific. On 31 December 2023, the US$575m market-cap company posted a loss of US$65m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BigCommerce Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 15 industry analysts covering BigCommerce Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$4.9m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for BigCommerce Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with BigCommerce Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

