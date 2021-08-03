BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading Cryptocurrency Tax Software Startup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic investment of USD $200,0000 in ZenLedger.



Founded in 2017, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability and make financial decisions. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, and 20+ DeFi protocols.

The Series A funding round includes investors Bloccelerate VC, Mark Cuban’s Radical Ventures, G1 VC, Borderless Capital, 4RC, Centrality, CoinGecko, Accelerator Ventures, and angel investors Jon Staenberg and Darren Lau, along with BIGG Digital Assets. The raise also included recommitment from previous investors Vestigo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Migration Capital, Blackwater Capital, and Karl Muth.

ZenLedger CEO, Pat Larson, commented “We believe in the incredible investment and income opportunity that crypto is bringing to the world. We are happy to work with BIGG Digital Assets to help investors and tax professionals make great investments and then easily handle their accounting, tax, and compliance needs.”

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “As part of a compliant and regulated future for crypto, where adoption goes mainstream, tax calculation and reporting will continue to become even more essential in the crypto ecosystem. Our investment in ZenLedger, joined by an elite set of crypto investors, shows our support for an established group of entrepreneurs and our commitment to continued leadership in the cryptocurrency sector.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

