BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Enters into Partnership With BBTV to Launch Pay To Crypto, A Premium Solution to Pay BBTV Creators at Scale in Cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a non-exclusive partnership with BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV; OTCQX: BBTVF; Frankfurt: 64V) to launch Pay To Crypto, a premium solution to pay BBTV creators in cryptocurrencies.



BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company’s mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms, with more than 600 million globally who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies.

By leveraging Netcoins’ Restricted Dealer License, as a legal and regulated Crypto Trading Platform in Canada, BBTV will be able to quickly and seamlessly pay their content creators in crypto. This offering uses Netcoins Platform as a Service model, whereby Netcoins enables 3rd party partners to enter the crypto economy for faster and easier payments or trading, with their own customer base.

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, “We are thrilled to work with BBTV to enable this unique payment system, built on the Netcoins infrastructure and licensed offering. We see this as a first mover opportunity for BBTV, and utilizing our existing scale to offer excellent prices and seamless technology integration, sets BBTV up to be the leader in crypto payments to content creators.”

“Web3 is a big part of the creator economy already, from social tokens to NFTs and cryptocurrency. This is just one step that BBTV is taking to pioneer Web3 solutions for creators in this fast-emerging segment of the creator economy,” commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. “Receiving a portion or all of their monthly earnings in crypto helps creators further diversify their income. Creators have been really vocal about their interest in entering the Web3 revolution, and we’re very proud to lead the way as their strategic partner. We’re very excited to provide Pay to Crypto leveraging Netcoins as a strong platform.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company’s mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore’s “Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report”; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world’s digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

