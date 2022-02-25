U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Bigger, Better, Greener, Faster Ultra-capable and Undeniable Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts Concepts Heading to the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari

·3 min read
In this article:
  • STLA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is headed back to its 'home away from home' – Moab, Utah – for the 56th annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for April 9-17, 2022. For more than five decades, thousands of enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists have gotten together to take part in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world, hosted by Moab's Red Rock 4-Wheelers club. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) design teams are hard at work once again creating several one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles that will take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability. A sneak peek behind the curtain shows what's in store for this year's Easter Jeep Safari lineup. Jeep and JPP sketches, hot off the drawing table, hint at two of the new concept vehicles, including one 4xe electrified Jeep SUV that will certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain along the backcountry trails of Moab and further highlight the Jeep brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. Stay up to date on the latest Easter Jeep Safari news from Jeep and JPP here.

Ultra-capable and undeniable Jeep&#xae; and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) concept vehicles are heading to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari, April 9-17 in Moab, Utah. Here&#x002019;s a sneak peek at two new rock-crawling, trail-ready beasts that will debut in Moab&#x002019;s red-rock country -- a new Jeep 4xe concept that will electrify both on- and off-pavement adventures and another from JPP that breaks the code for the performance enthusiast. (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)
Ultra-capable and undeniable Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) concept vehicles are heading to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari, April 9-17 in Moab, Utah. Here’s a sneak peek at two new rock-crawling, trail-ready beasts that will debut in Moab’s red-rock country -- a new Jeep 4xe concept that will electrify both on- and off-pavement adventures and another from JPP that breaks the code for the performance enthusiast. (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)
Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigger-better-greener-faster-ultra-capable-and-undeniable-jeep-and-jeep-performance-parts-concepts-heading-to-the-56th-annual-easter-jeep-safari-301490078.html

SOURCE Stellantis

