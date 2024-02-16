Get a Bigger Paycheck at Your Next Job — Expert Swears One Interview Tactic Succeeds ‘Time and Time Again

sturti / Getty Images

In 2024, it’s easier than ever to find out how much a specific role pays before you have the first call with the hiring manager. Over a dozen states, cities and counties, including New York, have recently passed pay transparency laws.

In these areas, employers of a certain size must display pay ranges on all open jobs. If you live in an area where pay transparency laws aren’t passed yet, sometimes politely asking at the beginning of the interview process is all it takes.

Once you learn the salary range, you can use the information to build your case and negotiate for the highest end of the range, according to CNBC.

Let the Employer Explain and Use Their Words To Negotiate

Chanelle Howell, 31, is a New York City-based recruiter who’s interviewed hundreds while working for Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater Associates, and through her own consulting company. She explained a smart trick you can use to negotiate the highest end of the salary range.

Let’s say an advertised range for a particular role is $80,000 to $130,000. One of the first things you should ask the recruiter or hiring manager is what differentiates a $80,000 candidate from a $130,000 candidate. You might get answers such as the number of years of direct experience, how expert the candidate is in regards to the required skills for the role, what projects they’ve handled, or whether they have experience managing direct reports.

Once you understand what they’re looking for from the highest-paid candidate, you can take that information and shape what skills and accomplishments you can discuss based on your background. The idea here is to repeat these qualities throughout the interview so you can sell yourself as the strongest candidate.

Getting the employer to give you the answers first is key to negotiating the highest offer you deserve.

