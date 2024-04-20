The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State

shapecharge / iStock.com
shapecharge / iStock.com

No matter where you retire in the U.S., the two largest expenses for the typical retiree are housing and healthcare. Additionally, transportation and groceries can use up a significant portion of your retirement income.

How much you pay for these expenses will vary widely from state to state — for example, the average annual cost of housing for a retiree ranges from $7,822 in West Virginia to $36,608 in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the costs of these major expenses for retirees in every state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,184

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,560

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,488

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,610

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average annual housing costs: $14,323

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $11,167

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,699

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,924

Arizona

  • Average annual housing costs: $14,510

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,073

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,245

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,903

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,722

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,598

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,429

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,572

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Average annual housing costs: $23,244

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,181

  • Average annual transportation costs: $6,208

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,373

Colorado

  • Average annual housing costs: $13,282

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,570

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,200

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,864

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Average annual housing costs: $14,334

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,196

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,963

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,879

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Average annual housing costs: $11,341

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,781

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,047

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,893

littleny / iStock.com
littleny / iStock.com

Florida

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,429

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,276

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,908

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,773

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,143

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,563

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,622

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,706

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average annual housing costs: $36,608

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $9,282

  • Average annual transportation costs: $6,673

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,598

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Average annual housing costs: $11,224

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,457

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,200

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,845

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,330

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,163

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,091

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,701

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,863

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,269

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,716

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,725

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com
Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,664

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,495

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,874

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,634

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average annual housing costs: $7,880

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,306

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,454

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,663

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,617

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,311

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,548

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,859

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,541

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,442

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,735

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,557

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average annual housing costs: $13,726

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,759

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,388

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,883

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Average annual housing costs: $17,117

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,344

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,859

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,104

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average annual housing costs: $25,547

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,513

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,808

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,051

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,015

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,035

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,780

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,739

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,599

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,234

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,805

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,711

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,290

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,419

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,335

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,663

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,003

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,778

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,493

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,572

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,136

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,367

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,388

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,917

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,190

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,943

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,596

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,557

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,914

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,764

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,936

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,803

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,535

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,432

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,893

Jim / Flickr.com
Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

  • Average annual housing costs: $15,878

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,175

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,922

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • Average annual housing costs: $10,207

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,681

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,624

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average annual housing costs: $20,578

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,023

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,240

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,951

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Average annual housing costs: $10,546

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,151

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,538

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,706

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,751

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,384

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,908

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,519

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com
BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,494

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,963

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,864

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average annual housing costs: $8,009

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,982

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,577

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,528

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Average annual housing costs: $15,936

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,940

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,764

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,219

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,576

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,110

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,220

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,773

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average annual housing costs: $13,656

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,121

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,572

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,879

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average annual housing costs: $10,114

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,125

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,488

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,759

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average annual housing costs: $10,184

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,814

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,653

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,634

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,643

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,384

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,687

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,716

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,080

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,538

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,591

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,943

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $6,861

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,195

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,763

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Average annual housing costs: $15,562

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,992

  • Average annual transportation costs: $5,284

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,027

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Average annual housing costs: $12,358

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,706

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,686

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,826

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

  • Average annual housing costs: $15,048

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $9,078

  • Average annual transportation costs: $6,095

  • Average annual grocery costs: $5,267

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average annual housing costs: $7,822

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,284

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,646

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,720

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,903

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $8,467

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,839

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,759

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Average annual housing costs: $9,354

  • Average annual healthcare costs: $7,548

  • Average annual transportation costs: $4,666

  • Average annual grocery costs: $4,907

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the largest expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over in each state. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes for groceries, miscellaneous expenses, healthcare, housing and transportation. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State

