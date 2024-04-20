The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State
No matter where you retire in the U.S., the two largest expenses for the typical retiree are housing and healthcare. Additionally, transportation and groceries can use up a significant portion of your retirement income.
Read: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida
Learn: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
How much you pay for these expenses will vary widely from state to state — for example, the average annual cost of housing for a retiree ranges from $7,822 in West Virginia to $36,608 in Hawaii.
Here’s a look at the costs of these major expenses for retirees in every state.
Alabama
Average annual housing costs: $8,184
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,560
Average annual transportation costs: $4,488
Average annual grocery costs: $4,610
See: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
Location: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
Alaska
Average annual housing costs: $14,323
Average annual healthcare costs: $11,167
Average annual transportation costs: $5,699
Average annual grocery costs: $5,924
Shop: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget
Arizona
Average annual housing costs: $14,510
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,073
Average annual transportation costs: $5,245
Average annual grocery costs: $4,903
Arkansas
Average annual housing costs: $8,722
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,598
Average annual transportation costs: $4,429
Average annual grocery costs: $4,572
California
Average annual housing costs: $23,244
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,181
Average annual transportation costs: $6,208
Average annual grocery costs: $5,373
Colorado
Average annual housing costs: $13,282
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,570
Average annual transportation costs: $5,200
Average annual grocery costs: $4,864
Expenses: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Home Items to Stop Buying
Connecticut
Average annual housing costs: $14,334
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,196
Average annual transportation costs: $4,963
Average annual grocery costs: $4,879
Delaware
Average annual housing costs: $11,341
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,781
Average annual transportation costs: $5,047
Average annual grocery costs: $4,893
Florida
Average annual housing costs: $12,429
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,276
Average annual transportation costs: $4,908
Average annual grocery costs: $4,773
Georgia
Average annual housing costs: $9,143
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,563
Average annual transportation costs: $4,622
Average annual grocery costs: $4,706
Earn: How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $200,000 Annuity?
Hawaii
Average annual housing costs: $36,608
Average annual healthcare costs: $9,282
Average annual transportation costs: $6,673
Average annual grocery costs: $5,598
Idaho
Average annual housing costs: $11,224
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,457
Average annual transportation costs: $5,200
Average annual grocery costs: $4,845
Illinois
Average annual housing costs: $9,330
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,163
Average annual transportation costs: $5,091
Average annual grocery costs: $4,701
Budget: 8 Must-Have Target Items To Buy While on a Retirement Budget
Indiana
Average annual housing costs: $8,863
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,269
Average annual transportation costs: $4,716
Average annual grocery costs: $4,725
Iowa
Average annual housing costs: $8,664
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,495
Average annual transportation costs: $4,874
Average annual grocery costs: $4,634
Kansas
Average annual housing costs: $7,880
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,306
Average annual transportation costs: $4,454
Average annual grocery costs: $4,663
Kentucky
Average annual housing costs: $8,617
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,311
Average annual transportation costs: $4,548
Average annual grocery costs: $4,859
Assistance: Social Security: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Increase This Year
Louisiana
Average annual housing costs: $9,541
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,442
Average annual transportation costs: $4,735
Average annual grocery costs: $4,557
Maine
Average annual housing costs: $13,726
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,759
Average annual transportation costs: $5,388
Average annual grocery costs: $4,883
Maryland
Average annual housing costs: $17,117
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,344
Average annual transportation costs: $4,859
Average annual grocery costs: $5,104
Massachusetts
Average annual housing costs: $25,547
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,513
Average annual transportation costs: $5,808
Average annual grocery costs: $5,051
More: 8 Things To Cut From Your Budget Now If You’re Living on Just Social Security
Michigan
Average annual housing costs: $9,015
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,035
Average annual transportation costs: $4,780
Average annual grocery costs: $4,739
Minnesota
Average annual housing costs: $9,599
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,234
Average annual transportation costs: $4,805
Average annual grocery costs: $4,711
Mississippi
Average annual housing costs: $8,290
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,419
Average annual transportation costs: $4,335
Average annual grocery costs: $4,663
Missouri
Average annual housing costs: $9,003
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,778
Average annual transportation costs: $4,493
Average annual grocery costs: $4,572
Jobs: Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors
Montana
Average annual housing costs: $12,136
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,367
Average annual transportation costs: $5,388
Average annual grocery costs: $4,917
Nebraska
Average annual housing costs: $9,190
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382
Average annual transportation costs: $4,943
Average annual grocery costs: $4,596
Nevada
Average annual housing costs: $12,557
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,914
Average annual transportation costs: $5,764
Average annual grocery costs: $4,936
New Hampshire
Average annual housing costs: $12,803
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,535
Average annual transportation costs: $5,432
Average annual grocery costs: $4,893
Discover: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
New Jersey
Average annual housing costs: $15,878
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487
Average annual transportation costs: $5,175
Average annual grocery costs: $4,922
New Mexico
Average annual housing costs: $10,207
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487
Average annual transportation costs: $4,681
Average annual grocery costs: $4,624
New York
Average annual housing costs: $20,578
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,023
Average annual transportation costs: $5,240
Average annual grocery costs: $4,951
Find: 7 Grocery Items To Avoid While on a Retirement Budget
North Carolina
Average annual housing costs: $10,546
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,151
Average annual transportation costs: $4,538
Average annual grocery costs: $4,706
North Dakota
Average annual housing costs: $9,751
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,384
Average annual transportation costs: $4,908
Average annual grocery costs: $4,519
Ohio
Average annual housing costs: $9,494
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382
Average annual transportation costs: $4,963
Average annual grocery costs: $4,864
Oklahoma
Average annual housing costs: $8,009
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,982
Average annual transportation costs: $4,577
Average annual grocery costs: $4,528
Bills: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Oregon
Average annual housing costs: $15,936
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,940
Average annual transportation costs: $5,764
Average annual grocery costs: $5,219
Pennsylvania
Average annual housing costs: $9,576
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,110
Average annual transportation costs: $5,220
Average annual grocery costs: $4,773
Rhode Island
Average annual housing costs: $13,656
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,121
Average annual transportation costs: $4,572
Average annual grocery costs: $4,879
South Carolina
Average annual housing costs: $10,114
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,125
Average annual transportation costs: $4,488
Average annual grocery costs: $4,759
Habit: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban
South Dakota
Average annual housing costs: $10,184
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382
Average annual transportation costs: $4,814
Average annual grocery costs: $4,653
Tennessee
Average annual housing costs: $9,634
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,643
Average annual transportation costs: $4,384
Average annual grocery costs: $4,687
Texas
Average annual housing costs: $9,716
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,080
Average annual transportation costs: $4,538
Average annual grocery costs: $4,591
Utah
Average annual housing costs: $12,943
Average annual healthcare costs: $6,861
Average annual transportation costs: $5,195
Average annual grocery costs: $4,763
Read More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich
Vermont
Average annual housing costs: $15,562
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,992
Average annual transportation costs: $5,284
Average annual grocery costs: $5,027
Virginia
Average annual housing costs: $12,358
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,706
Average annual transportation costs: $4,686
Average annual grocery costs: $4,826
Washington
Average annual housing costs: $15,048
Average annual healthcare costs: $9,078
Average annual transportation costs: $6,095
Average annual grocery costs: $5,267
West Virginia
Average annual housing costs: $7,822
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,284
Average annual transportation costs: $4,646
Average annual grocery costs: $4,720
Salary: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Wisconsin
Average annual housing costs: $9,903
Average annual healthcare costs: $8,467
Average annual transportation costs: $4,839
Average annual grocery costs: $4,759
Wyoming
Average annual housing costs: $9,354
Average annual healthcare costs: $7,548
Average annual transportation costs: $4,666
Average annual grocery costs: $4,907
More From GOBankingRates
Make Yourself Money Smart: 20 ChatGPT Prompts To Increase Your Wealth
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the largest expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over in each state. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes for groceries, miscellaneous expenses, healthcare, housing and transportation. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 9, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State