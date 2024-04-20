The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State

shapecharge / iStock.com

No matter where you retire in the U.S., the two largest expenses for the typical retiree are housing and healthcare. Additionally, transportation and groceries can use up a significant portion of your retirement income.

How much you pay for these expenses will vary widely from state to state — for example, the average annual cost of housing for a retiree ranges from $7,822 in West Virginia to $36,608 in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the costs of these major expenses for retirees in every state.

Alabama

Average annual housing costs: $8,184

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,560

Average annual transportation costs: $4,488

Average annual grocery costs: $4,610

Alaska

Average annual housing costs: $14,323

Average annual healthcare costs: $11,167

Average annual transportation costs: $5,699

Average annual grocery costs: $5,924

Shop: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

Arizona

Average annual housing costs: $14,510

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,073

Average annual transportation costs: $5,245

Average annual grocery costs: $4,903

Arkansas

Average annual housing costs: $8,722

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,598

Average annual transportation costs: $4,429

Average annual grocery costs: $4,572

California

Average annual housing costs: $23,244

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,181

Average annual transportation costs: $6,208

Average annual grocery costs: $5,373

Colorado

Average annual housing costs: $13,282

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,570

Average annual transportation costs: $5,200

Average annual grocery costs: $4,864

Connecticut

Average annual housing costs: $14,334

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,196

Average annual transportation costs: $4,963

Average annual grocery costs: $4,879

Delaware

Average annual housing costs: $11,341

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,781

Average annual transportation costs: $5,047

Average annual grocery costs: $4,893

Florida

Average annual housing costs: $12,429

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,276

Average annual transportation costs: $4,908

Average annual grocery costs: $4,773

Georgia

Average annual housing costs: $9,143

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,563

Average annual transportation costs: $4,622

Average annual grocery costs: $4,706

Hawaii

Average annual housing costs: $36,608

Average annual healthcare costs: $9,282

Average annual transportation costs: $6,673

Average annual grocery costs: $5,598

Idaho

Average annual housing costs: $11,224

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,457

Average annual transportation costs: $5,200

Average annual grocery costs: $4,845

Illinois

Average annual housing costs: $9,330

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,163

Average annual transportation costs: $5,091

Average annual grocery costs: $4,701

Indiana

Average annual housing costs: $8,863

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,269

Average annual transportation costs: $4,716

Average annual grocery costs: $4,725

Iowa

Average annual housing costs: $8,664

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,495

Average annual transportation costs: $4,874

Average annual grocery costs: $4,634

Kansas

Average annual housing costs: $7,880

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,306

Average annual transportation costs: $4,454

Average annual grocery costs: $4,663

Kentucky

Average annual housing costs: $8,617

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,311

Average annual transportation costs: $4,548

Average annual grocery costs: $4,859

Louisiana

Average annual housing costs: $9,541

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,442

Average annual transportation costs: $4,735

Average annual grocery costs: $4,557

Maine

Average annual housing costs: $13,726

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,759

Average annual transportation costs: $5,388

Average annual grocery costs: $4,883

Maryland

Average annual housing costs: $17,117

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,344

Average annual transportation costs: $4,859

Average annual grocery costs: $5,104

Massachusetts

Average annual housing costs: $25,547

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,513

Average annual transportation costs: $5,808

Average annual grocery costs: $5,051

Michigan

Average annual housing costs: $9,015

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,035

Average annual transportation costs: $4,780

Average annual grocery costs: $4,739

Minnesota

Average annual housing costs: $9,599

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,234

Average annual transportation costs: $4,805

Average annual grocery costs: $4,711

Mississippi

Average annual housing costs: $8,290

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,419

Average annual transportation costs: $4,335

Average annual grocery costs: $4,663

Missouri

Average annual housing costs: $9,003

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,778

Average annual transportation costs: $4,493

Average annual grocery costs: $4,572

Montana

Average annual housing costs: $12,136

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,367

Average annual transportation costs: $5,388

Average annual grocery costs: $4,917

Nebraska

Average annual housing costs: $9,190

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

Average annual transportation costs: $4,943

Average annual grocery costs: $4,596

Nevada

Average annual housing costs: $12,557

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,914

Average annual transportation costs: $5,764

Average annual grocery costs: $4,936

New Hampshire

Average annual housing costs: $12,803

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,535

Average annual transportation costs: $5,432

Average annual grocery costs: $4,893

New Jersey

Average annual housing costs: $15,878

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487

Average annual transportation costs: $5,175

Average annual grocery costs: $4,922

New Mexico

Average annual housing costs: $10,207

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,487

Average annual transportation costs: $4,681

Average annual grocery costs: $4,624

New York

Average annual housing costs: $20,578

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,023

Average annual transportation costs: $5,240

Average annual grocery costs: $4,951

North Carolina

Average annual housing costs: $10,546

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,151

Average annual transportation costs: $4,538

Average annual grocery costs: $4,706

North Dakota

Average annual housing costs: $9,751

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,384

Average annual transportation costs: $4,908

Average annual grocery costs: $4,519

Ohio

Average annual housing costs: $9,494

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

Average annual transportation costs: $4,963

Average annual grocery costs: $4,864

Oklahoma

Average annual housing costs: $8,009

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,982

Average annual transportation costs: $4,577

Average annual grocery costs: $4,528

Oregon

Average annual housing costs: $15,936

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,940

Average annual transportation costs: $5,764

Average annual grocery costs: $5,219

Pennsylvania

Average annual housing costs: $9,576

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,110

Average annual transportation costs: $5,220

Average annual grocery costs: $4,773

Rhode Island

Average annual housing costs: $13,656

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,121

Average annual transportation costs: $4,572

Average annual grocery costs: $4,879

South Carolina

Average annual housing costs: $10,114

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,125

Average annual transportation costs: $4,488

Average annual grocery costs: $4,759

South Dakota

Average annual housing costs: $10,184

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,382

Average annual transportation costs: $4,814

Average annual grocery costs: $4,653

Tennessee

Average annual housing costs: $9,634

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,643

Average annual transportation costs: $4,384

Average annual grocery costs: $4,687

Texas

Average annual housing costs: $9,716

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,080

Average annual transportation costs: $4,538

Average annual grocery costs: $4,591

Utah

Average annual housing costs: $12,943

Average annual healthcare costs: $6,861

Average annual transportation costs: $5,195

Average annual grocery costs: $4,763

Vermont

Average annual housing costs: $15,562

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,992

Average annual transportation costs: $5,284

Average annual grocery costs: $5,027

Virginia

Average annual housing costs: $12,358

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,706

Average annual transportation costs: $4,686

Average annual grocery costs: $4,826

Washington

Average annual housing costs: $15,048

Average annual healthcare costs: $9,078

Average annual transportation costs: $6,095

Average annual grocery costs: $5,267

West Virginia

Average annual housing costs: $7,822

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,284

Average annual transportation costs: $4,646

Average annual grocery costs: $4,720

Wisconsin

Average annual housing costs: $9,903

Average annual healthcare costs: $8,467

Average annual transportation costs: $4,839

Average annual grocery costs: $4,759

Wyoming

Average annual housing costs: $9,354

Average annual healthcare costs: $7,548

Average annual transportation costs: $4,666

Average annual grocery costs: $4,907

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the largest expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over in each state. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes for groceries, miscellaneous expenses, healthcare, housing and transportation. Using the average expenditure costs for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Biggest Expenses for Retirees in Every State