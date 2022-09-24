The biggest new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro — the 'Dynamic Island' — is now available for Android phones too, thanks to a copycat app

Android developer Jawomo released a copycat version of the iPhone 14 Pro's newest multitasking feature.

The 'Dynamic Island' is only available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The copycat version, called dynamicSpot, was created to fill a need for a 'camera island' on Android phones.

Thanks to Jawomo, an Android developer who has released features like notification lights and audio redials, the iPhone 14 Pro's newest feature, the Dynamic Island, is now available for Android users through a copycat version on Google Play.

The copycat version, called dynamicSpot, has already been downloaded more than 100,000 times.

"In android we have no camera islands, but camera spots / cutouts. So that's when dynamicSpot was born," Jawomo wrote in an online forum for developers. "iPhone's Dynamic Island is not customizable, but dynamicSpot is! You can change interaction settings, select when to show or hide the popup or which apps should appear."

Android phone users who have jumped on the opportunity have already flocked to the forum to share their thoughts.

The Dynamic Island gives iPhone users the ability to multitask and view all current activities. Rather than visiting apps one-by-one, users can consolidate all of their activities in one place. They can check alerts, control music, set a timer, manage AirDrop connections, and follow Map directions on the Dynamic Island. It appears when your iPhone is unlocked, according to Apple.

According to the description on Google Play, dynamicSpot gives Android users the Dynamic Island's 'mini multitasking feature" and makes it easier for Android users to access recent notifications or phone status changes.

Apple announced the Dynamic Island earlier this month in a video sneak peek of the feature — though revealing not much else besides visuals. Dynamic Island is only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which the company described in a news announcement as "a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone."

Tech Advisor, a reviews site, called the Dynamic Island a game changer and one of several new features on the iPhone 14 Pro that ups its competitive edge on Androids.

Read the original article on Business Insider