The Biggest IPOs Of All Time — And 5 Recent Success Stories

Even though the global initial public offering (IPO) market is slowing, some of the companies with the biggest IPOs of all time are still going strong. That's in addition to recent IPOs that have generated massive returns for investors.

What Are The Top 10 IPOs?

City Index released a study exploring the 10 biggest IPO deals of all time.

The largest IPO of all time belongs to Saudi Arabia-based Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), an energy company that in 2019 raised $25.6 billion. It's followed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., a technology company based in China that raised $21.8 billion in 2014.

In third place is SoftBank Group Corp., a Japanese communication company that generated $21.3 billion in its IPO in 2018.

The fourth largest was by NTT Mobile Communication Corp., another Japanese communication company that raised $18.1 billion in 1998. And in fifth place is the AIA Group Ltd. from Hong Kong, a financial services firm that raised $17.8 billion in its 2010 IPO.

Visa Inc., a financial services company based in the United States, is next on the list, having raised $17.4 billion in 2009. It's followed by Italy’s Enel SpA, a utilities company, that raised $16.4 billion in 1999.

Meta Platforms Inc., (formerly known as Facebook), a technology company from the U.S., raised $16 billion in its 2012 IPO. General Motors Co., a U.S. automotive manufacturer, ranks ninth after raising $15.8 billion in 2010. And lastly, the 10th-biggest IPO was made by ICBC, a Chinese financial services company from that raised $14 billion in 2006.

Recent IPO Success

It's not just the largest IPOs of all time that have achieved massive growth. Here are five examples from the past three years, along with return on investment (ROI) data for investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. holds the top spot, having launched its IPO on March 12, 2021, at a price of $19 per share. Now, the stock price has soared to $112.14, marking a 490.21% increase. An initial investment of $1,000 would now be worth $5,902.

In second position, is Belite Bio Inc., which went public on April 29, 2022, with a stock price of $6. Its current stock price stands at $30.16, implying a 402.67% increase. An investment of $1,000 during its IPO would now be valued at $5,027.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc., went public on Oct. 2, 2020, at a stock price of $13. Now, the stock price has risen to $57.51, representing a 342.38% increase. Consequently, an initial investment of $1,000 would be worth $4,424 today.

The fourth spot goes to Tiga Acquisition Corp., which had its IPO on Nov. 24, 2020, at $10 per share. The stock price now stands at $36.50, marking a 265% increase, and a $1,000 investment at the IPO would now be valued at $3,650.

Finally, in the fifth position, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. went public on July 23, 2020, at a stock price of $15. Its stock has since risen to $50.91, reflecting a 239.4% increase, turning a $1,000 investment at its IPO into $3,394 today.

