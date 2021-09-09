U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    -0.5290 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,322.14
    +233.55 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.61
    +0.94 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Some of the biggest names in private equity think this go-go market has another year or two (at least)

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Earlier today, as part of a private event, this editor was afforded the opportunity to talk with some of the biggest names in the world of private equity, including Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein; Bain Capital co-chair Steve Pagliuca; Jean Salata, the CEO and founding partner of Baring Private Equity Asia; and Sheila Patel, the vice chairman of B Capital Group AGM and formerly the chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

We covered a lot of ground, from how interested Carlyle and the other firms are in blockchain technologies (the feedback here was a little mixed), to how focused they are on sustainable and socially responsible investing. On this front, Rubenstein claimed that "private equity people are very focused on it," and predicted that when a financial metric emerges to better assess companies on this front "within the next five years," it will become a routine factor in evaluating companies.

Patel -- who previously served on Goldman's inclusion and diversity committee -- agreed, noting upward of one-third of investors right now find it impossible to measure so-called ESG criteria (though she expects this to change quickly).

Naturally, too, we discussed the current market, including how the investors differentiate their firms' offerings when everyone these days has a money cannon -- and how long they expect to be operating at hyperspeed. In feedback that might surprise some readers and will seem obvious to others, the PE execs suggested that this go-go market could easily continue into 2023, if not beyond.

Only attendees of the event will have access to the full interview, but some notes from this last part of our discussion follow:

Steve Pagliuca:

[P]art of the reason we're doing so well has been massive government intervention, which I think was warranted. As that starts to wane, we may see an effect from that. The unemployment rate right now is just over 5.2%, which is, to me, astounding in the middle of a pandemic, and it looks like there are lots of jobs out there still unfilled. Part of that is because the [government] payments came out, and less workers were looking for work, so we might see unemployment continue to go down as those payments stop, and the impact of that is going to be a key issue.

David Rubenstein:

They say this is the best of times and the worst of times. It's the best of times for investors, because if you're in the tech world, if you're in the investing world and you're investing in India, China and the United States, you've made a lot of money and you're beginning to think you're a genius because you made so much money, and you just don't realize that it's the worst of times for people that don't have internet access, [or who] work with their hands and not with their minds as much, [or who] aren't educated [or] have childcare [needs]. Really, in the United States and probably other parts of the world, we are further and further creating [an] economic divide unfortunately and greater income inequality and a lack of social mobility, and that's a real problem.

For those for whom it's been the best of times, eventually something will end. At some point, the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates -- probably not until 2023, but maybe before -- and at some point, people begin to say, "I'm taking more of my chips off the table. I'm not going to invest as much at these valuations." I just got off a call this morning [regarding] a small deal in Asia where people want to pay things like 25 times projected revenues.

Jean Salata:

You cannot separate the context of where we are with interest rates from where valuations are. At some point, interest rates are going to go up, but at the moment, what we have is a Fed that has bought something like $4 trillion worth of bonds over the last 18 months. I think right now, $120 billion a month is going into the system, which is depressing rates. [Meanwhile] people need to find a home for their investments to generate some kind of return, [meaning] pension funds, endowments, individual investors.

If you look at valuations today, they're probably in the 99th percentile or near the peak as far as multiples go. But if you look at them relative to the rates and earnings yield, less the say the 10-year [Treasury] rate, I think that's probably only in the 20th or the 30th percentile -- it's something like that. And as I look back to 1999 and 2000, which I lived through and barely survived, the difference today is that although valuations are similar in terms of the frothiness, in terms of multiples, [that] interest rates back then were about 5% or 6%, and today, they're 1%. That is a big difference.

There are also structural things going on, and it comes back to this point about income inequality, which is a big issue everywhere in the world, including in China, by the way, and is self-perpetuating. People with financial assets are benefiting from what's going on with [the Federal Reserve's bond purchases]. Valuations are rising, and then the people who have all that money save more, so savings rates are going up, and as you save more because you don't need to spend that much money, [that cycle] depresses rates even further. [So] I believe that even when the Fed starts to taper off and starts reducing [how much it's spending on bonds], you'll see rates staying lower than they have been in the past, which could support higher valuations levels for quite some time.

Steve Pagliuca:

If you look at the ballooning national debt, if you applied a 5.5% interest rate to that, the interest that the government would be paying would be close to half the budget. So I just don't see the politicians saying, "We're going to [raise interest] rates really high." Instead, they're going to keep them down as long as they can, because the taxes will go up enormously if rates go back to historic [levels]. They can handle the spending because rates are so low, so you're going to [continue to] see low interest rate trends, which props up these valuations.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s the worrying reason investors are ‘hiding out’ in big names, according to one strategist

    The mood is looking risk-off for Thursday, as investors struggle to gauge where we are in this pandemic and how economies will fare. Tech stocks joined in the losses on Wednesday, though the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) remains in the lead year to date, just. The first is Federal Reserve tapering talk and specifically, any retraction in the Fed’s balance sheet.

  • Philadelphia Investment Adviser Admits to $100 Million Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment adviser from Philadelphia admitted to defrauding dozens of investors out of more than $100 million.Brenda A. Smith, 61, was charged two years ago and accused of misleading investors in her hedge fund, Broad Reach Capital LP. She falsely claimed the fund made money and sent tens of millions of dollars out of the firm -- including about $2 million which she used to pay American Express bills, according to prosecutors.Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of securities

  • Toshiba Undecided on Privatization Amid Talks With Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s board is yet to reach a decision on whether the troubled conglomerate should pursue going private, as talks with investors on the company’s strategic direction continue.The board “has not yet decided on the most appropriate course of action and is continuing to explore feasible strategic alternatives,” Toshiba said Wednesday. Its panel exploring strategic alternatives has been engaged in active dialogue with potential investors, but there are “multiple issues” rela

  • Analysis-Stimulus-pumped stocks at risk as warning signals flash red

    Sky-high valuations and signs that the flood of cheap cash washing around financial markets may be subsiding suggest the record-breaking run in shares is about to hit the buffers. Banks including BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Credit Suisse this week told clients to trim exposure to stocks. Morgan Stanley is cautious on U.S. stocks and high-growth market segments that are very sensitive to rising interest rates, all the more so given September is a month when shares have typically tended to underperform.

  • Quicken, one of the 'first fintechs,' is being sold again

    Five and a half years after being acquired by a private equity firm, personal finance software company Quicken is announcing that it is being acquired by another private equity firm. In April 2016, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital acquired Quicken from Intuit Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Today, Menlo Park, California-based Quicken is announcing that Aquiline Capital Partners will be acquiring a majority stake in the company -- also for an undisclosed amount.

  • Dow and S&P 500 Decline for Fourth Straight Day

    Weekly jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low of 310,000. Meanwhile, the ECB said monthly bond purchases would be conducted at a “moderately lower pace.”

  • Bitcoin Stabilizes. Don’t Expect the Calm to Last.

    The plunge came as El Salvador adopted the token as its official currency—becoming the first country to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender. Indeed, while El Salvador may not be the best test case, the early indications are that people aren’t ready to swap their U.S. dollars (the other official currency) for Bitcoin. More than a thousand people protested in the capital, San Salvador, on Tuesday, with one sign reading that Bitcoin “will bring more corruption and poverty,” according to a report by Reuters.

  • Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100k In 2021 Or Early 2022

    Analysts at British bank Standard Chartered predict that Bitcoin’s price could reach $100k by the end of 2021 or early next year while Ether could hit $10k by then.

  • Wall Street Strategists Are Cautious About This Fall. Why They’re Worried.

    The macro markets experts are bullish on the economic recovery, but much less so on equities. Federal Reserve tapering, political drama, and pricey valuations could all trip up the stock market.

  • How Much Money Do You Need To Start Investing In Stocks?

    Contrary to conventional wisdom, you don't need a hefty trust fund or deep pockets like mutual funds and other institutional players to start investing.

  • 8 Top 'Quality' Stocks Win Over Investors Preparing For A Sell-Off

    It's a tricky time for the S&P 500 — as September is usually the worst month of the year. And some investors are buying high-quality stocks.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Is AstraZeneca Stock A Buy After Settling Its European Vaccine Dispute?

    Is AstraZeneca stock a buy after the company settled its Covid vaccine supply dispute with the European Commission? Is AZN stock a buy?

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may trigger 'very rare' nerve disease, European regulator says

    There's at least a "reasonable possibility" AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine causes Guillain-Barré syndrome, a serious nerve inflammation which may cause temporary loss of feeling and movement and difficulty breathing, the European Medicines Agency said. The regulator called the frequency "very rare" -- as in less than 1 in 10,000 -- as it recommended GBS should be added as a side effect to the product information.

  • Mid-Day Market Update: Torrid Surges After Q2 Results; Humanigen Shares Slide

    Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 35,067.66 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 15,316.45. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,516.10. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,456,810 cases with around 652,670 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,139,980 cases and 441,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,928,000 COVID-19 cases with 584,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 222,596,490 cases of

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.