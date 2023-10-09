Here are the biggest risks to markets and the economy from the Fed's higher-for-longer regime, according to Goldman Sachs

Reuters

Goldman Sachs warned the Fed's higher-for-longer rate regime will weigh on the economy and markets.

The main implication is a prolonged drag on GDP, strategists said.

Higher rates could also pressure stocks and fuel more pain for corporations.

Prolonged tight monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is going to weigh on markets and the economy for the foreseeable future, according to Goldman Sachs.

In a Sunday note, strategists led by Jan Hatzius pointed out that sticky inflation and resilient economic data have muddled forecasts for interest rate cuts, and a so-called higher-for-longer rate regime could drag on gross domestic product more than anticipated.

Some Fed officials have recently signaled that rate cuts may not be necessary to avoid a recession, and investors, too, have had to re-evaluate the level of rates that could be sustained over the coming months.

"Last cycle, the belief that real rates would remain close to zero in the future helped to rationalize a few major economic trends that would otherwise have looked more questionable: elevated valuations of risky assets in financial markets, the surprising survival of persistently unprofitable firms in the corporate sector, and wide deficits that added to an already historically large federal debt in the public sector," Goldman said

Strategists now expect tighter financial conditions to drag GDP growth roughly half a percentage point lower over the next year, and it would coincide with risks across asset markets.

Still, that revision wouldn't be as severe as last year's and remains too small to threaten a recession, in the firm's view.

Goldman Sachs outlook on financial conditions. Goldman Sachs

Before the central bank's current hiking cycle, rates were historically low. In financial markets that meant investors felt justified in backing elevated valuations for risky assets. And in the corporate sector, Goldman noted, low rates opened the door to funding for unprofitable companies looking to make it big later down the road.

Story continues

Now, however, the tide is shifting for markets, and the strategists cautioned that there could be a sell-off around the corner.

"In financial markets, the key risk is that valuation measures that are benchmarked to interest rates are now higher for some assets, most importantly stocks," strategists wrote. "We estimate that if the equity risk premium fell to its 50th historical percentile, the hit to GDP growth over the following year would be 1pp. If it fell to its average level in the pre-GFC years, the hit would be 0.75pp."

Asset Valuation Measures That Compare to the Risk-Free Interest Rate Now Look More Elevated Relative to History After the Recent Sharp Rise in Interest Rates Goldman Sachs

Corporations, meanwhile, could face more hesitant investors and those unwilling to finance unprofitable companies, given the more expensive opportunity cost.

"That could force these companies to close or cut labor costs more aggressively, as they have tended to do when hit with interest rate shocks in the past," according to Goldman. "A 50% increase in their exit rate would impose a roughly 20k drag on monthly payroll growth and a roughly 0.2pp hit to GDP growth."

Finally, strategists said that in the public sector, real interest expense and federal debt-to-GDP ratio will look much worse than a couple years ago.

"We think it is unlikely that concern about debt sustainability will lead to a deficit reduction agreement anytime soon," the strategists maintained. "But if it does happen eventually, an agreement similar in magnitude to the 1993 fiscal adjustment would imply a hit to GDP growth in the neighborhood of as much as 1/2pp per year for a number of years."

Read the original article on Business Insider