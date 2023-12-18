Advertisement
'The biggest rush': Airport worker on lunch break wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A Northern California airport employee is $20 million richer after purchasing a scratch off ticket at a Bay Area store and playing it during his lunch break, lottery officials announced.

Durwin Hickman, a skycap at the San Francisco International Airport, bought the ticket at a liquor store in Hayward, a city about 20 miles east of the airport, the California State Lottery said.

The store that sold the golden ticket also receives $100,000 for selling it, lottery officials said.

Powerball winning numbers: Check your numbers for Saturday's drawing worth $535 million jackpot

A North California airport employee is $20 million richer after purchasing a scratch off ticket at a Bay Area store, lottery officials announced on December 15, 2023.
A North California airport employee is $20 million richer after purchasing a scratch off ticket at a Bay Area store, lottery officials announced on December 15, 2023.

'The biggest rush'

Lottery officials said Hickman bought a $30 "Set For Life! Scratchers" game and played it on his lunch break.

"Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word 'LIFE,' meaning he’d won the top prize of $20 million," according to release from lotto officials.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman said in the press release.

Lottery officials said he was in such disbelief, he sent a picture of the ticket to his wife to double-check he won.

A new home

Hickman, lottery officials said, plans to fulfil a life-long dream with the money: buying a home for him and his wife.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California Lottery winner: San Francisco airport worker wins $20M

