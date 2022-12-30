U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.25
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,347.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,019.75
    -13.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.70
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5650
    -0.4650 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,598.88
    +53.37 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.35
    +0.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,168.45
    +74.78 (+0.29%)
     

The Biggest Winners and Losers in Chinese Stocks in 2022

Bloomberg News
·5 min read
The Biggest Winners and Losers in Chinese Stocks in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- In a year when global markets were tethered to anticipation over the end to China’s Covid-Zero policy, the nation’s virus rules and its abrupt unwinding heavily influenced local stock winners and losers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI China Index has dropped 23%, poised for its worst year since 2008, lagging Asia’s regional benchmark as sectors such as electric vehicles and tech hardware suffered from lockdowns and weak consumer confidence. Yet China’s dizzying about-face toward Covid rules has given impetus to virus-related drugmakers like Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, and China Meheco Co., making them the gauge’s biggest gainers.

A persistent property crisis was another key theme that contributed to some of the pessimism in Chinese assets. However, a burgeoning reopening and measures aimed at extending a lifeline to troubled developers may lead to a turnaround in the sector.

Here’s a look at some of most significant stock moves of 2022 for firms domiciled in China and Hong Kong as of Wednesday’s close:

Winners

Jinko Solar Co. (+196%)

While peers JA Solar Technology Co. and Tongwei Co. were ripe for profit taking after a 2021 rally, Jinko benefited from its newcomer status to the mainland China market. The solar cell maker soared 111% in its January debut in Shanghai, and continued strong through the year as it made strides in TOPcon technology, with one of the highest solar conversion rates in the market. Analysts expect it to further ramp up capacity and expand margins, after it showed resilience amid a power crunch and bucked worries of waning overseas demand and steepened competition among local firms.

China Meheco Co. (+127%)

The vaccine maker has more than doubled this year initially on speculation, and later on confirmation, that it would get approval to sell Pfizer Inc.’s Covid pill Paxlovid in China. Its share rally accelerated on bets that demand for Covid drugs will surge as the country began abandoning Covid restrictions.

Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co. (+107%)

The oil and gas transport arm of China’s state-owned shipping giant has jumped after a surge in freight rates of very large crude carriers from lows earlier in the year. While analysts remain upbeat on the sector in the mid term as capacity expansion in building new vessels is on track to decelerate and Russia sanctions lead to longer routes, the threat of a global recession could dampen demand and curb further gains in rates.

TAL Education Group (+91%) and New Oriental Education & Technology (+86%)

While tutoring companies were some of the biggest underperformers last year, they made a comeback as fears over Beijing’s regulatory oversight eased. Investor sentiment for the sector also spiked after Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.’s viral inroads in live streaming kindled hopes of new business models for the industry. But negatives still remain: on Thursday, China tightened oversight over the online education sector with a new set of restrictions that limit the fees and operating hours of private tutoring services.

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharma (+59%)

The firm’s Lianhua Qingwen line became a household name after it was recommended by health authorities as treatment for mild Covid cases. Sold as a capsule or instant solution, the traditional Chinese medicine has also been at the core of debate as many became skeptical of its efficacy. The drug was out of stock in most pharmacies, while the going rate was at four times its procured price during the peak of infections in major cities this month. Momentum has quickly faded as demand is expected to drop, though shares have more than tripled from pre-pandemic levels.

Losers

XPeng Inc. (-81%)

Electric-vehicle maker XPeng is the biggest laggard on the MSCI China Index as it struggles with fiercer competition and a global chip shortage. Analysts have lowered their target price on the stock by more than 80% this year. Daiwa cut the stock to sell this month, given “more intense market competition and likely slower sales momentum for NEVs in 2023.”

CIFI Holdings Group (-77%)

CIFI has slumped as the property sector grappled with a cash crunch in a slowing Chinese economy that’s been hit by Covid-Zero policies. Still, the worst may be over for the sector as policy makers vow for more support and the government started relaxing virus rules this month. CIFI’s controlling shareholders bought the company shares in December to show support after the company tapped the market in a placement plan.

Nio Inc. (-69%)

The former EV darling, whose shares soared 1,112% in 2020, faced issues similar to Xpeng’s amid supply bottlenecks, costs and competition. After slashing delivery guidance for the third quarter, the carmaker’s founder this month said that he expects more challenges in 2023 with smaller government subsidies and a broader economic slowdown. This comes as Chinese sales of pure electric and hybrid cars are expected to hit a fresh record of 6.5 million this year, with contenders such as BYD Co., Tesla Inc. and Guangzhou Automobile Group topping the list, as many local players are still selling cars at a loss.

GoerTek Inc. (-68%)

The stock plunged in what’s been a choppy year for China’s hardware industry with dwindling smartphone orders and worrying inventory levels. The Apple Inc. components maker also disclosed last month it expected a revenue loss of around 3.3 billion yuan ($473 million) after “a major overseas customer” suspended orders. Investors saw this as an omen that GoerTek was at risk of being kicked out of the supply chain of the world’s largest tech firm. Reports that Apple seeks to shift manufacturing to India — a move that could have been sped up by factory riots in China’s iPhone City — have added to the dreary outlook.

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (-67%)

The vaping devices maker suffered a blow after new regulations to ban creative flavors and forbid sales to minors came into effect this year. Meanwhile, pricing pressure in overseas markets and delayed rollouts of margin-contributing products in the US have also weighed. Analysts expect tighter regulations at home and abroad could potentially spur market share gain for Smoore’s clients over time, though visibility for profit growth in the short term may be a stretch.

(Updates third chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • Tesla stock rises following week-long losing streak, 2023 EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance Live look to Tesla's recent stock actions following a newly announced tax credit for EV owners in 2023.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Now That FDA Approved TG Therapeutics Multiple Sclerosis Treatment, Analyst Are Boosting Price Targets

    Wednesday, the FDA approved TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Briumvi is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose. TG expects to launch Briumvi in the U.S. in 1Q23 commercially. HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating for the stock with a price target of $24, up from $19. The analyst writes that a faster infusion time co

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • 3 Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    2022 has been a brutal year for stocks -- with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on track for their worst performances since 2008. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Nucor (NYSE: NUE) are three dividend stocks that are all up year to date and could have more room to run. Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric): The argument that Emerson Electric is undervalued is based on a comparison with its automation peer, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK).