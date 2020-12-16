U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

BigID keeps rolling with $70M Series D on $1B valuation

Ron Miller
·3 min read
abstract motion-blurred view from the front of a train in Tokio, Japan
abstract motion-blurred view from the front of a train in Tokio, Japan

BigID has been on the investment fast track, raising $94 million over three rounds that started in January 2018. Today, that investment train kept rolling as the company announced a $70 million Series D on a valuation of $1 billion.

Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global co-led the round with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Scale Venture Partners and Boldstart Ventures. The company has raised almost $165 million in just over two years.

BigID is attracting this kind of investment by building a security and privacy platform. When I first spoke to CEO and co-founder Dimitri Sirota in 2018, he was developing a data discovery product aimed at helping companies coping with GDPR find the most sensitive data, but since then the startup has greatly expanded the vision and the mission.

"We started shifting I think when we spoke back in September from being this kind of best of breed data discovery privacy to being a platform anchored in data intelligence through our kind of unique approach to discovery and insight," he said.

That includes the ability for BigID and third parties to build applications on top of the platform they have built, something that might have attracted investor Salesforce Ventures. Salesforce was the first cloud company to offer the ability for third parties to build applications on its platform and sell them in a marketplace. Sirota says that so far their marketplace includes just apps built by BigID, but the plan is to expand it to third party developers in 2021.

While he wasn't ready to talk about specific revenue growth, he said he expects a material uplift in revenue for this year, and he believes that his investors are looking at the vast market potential here.

BigID scores $30 million Series B months after closing A round

He has 235 employees today with plans to boost it to 300 next year. While he stopped hiring for a time in Q2 this year as the pandemic took hold, he says that he never had to resort to layoffs. As he continues hiring in 2021, he is looking at diversity at all levels from the makeup of his board to the executive level to the general staff.

He says that the ability to use the early investments to expand internationally has given them the opportunity to build a more diverse workforce. "We have staff around the world and we did very early [...] so we do have diversity within our broader company. But clearly not enough when it came to the board of directors and the executives. So we realized that, and we are trying to change that," he said.

As for this round, Sirota says like his previous rounds in this cycle he wasn't necessarily. looking for additional money, but with the pandemic economy still precarious, he took it to keep building out the BigID platform. "We actually have not purposely gone out to raise money since our seed. Every round we've done has been preemptive. So it's been fairly easy," he told me. In fact, he reports that he now has five years of runway and a much more fully developed platform. He is aiming to accelerate sales and marketing in 2021.

The company's previous rounds included $14 million Series A in January 2018, a $30 million B in June that year and a $50 million C in Sept 2019.

BigID announces $50M Series C investment as privacy takes center stage

  • This retirement investment generates steady income without dramatic risk

    One of the most challenging aspects of managing money in the past few years has been extraordinarily low yields from government bonds — bordering on zero and even negative when you consider inflation. Given that bonds make up a large percentage of traditional retirement investor portfolios, that lack of that steady income hurts. Retirees typically have broad income diversification, beyond government debt, through high-yield debt, emerging market bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds and inflation-protected government bonds (TIPS).

  • Tesla is a 'prime' candidate to see its stock plummet after it enters S&P 500, analyst says

    At least one Tesla analyst says the company's lofty stock price should come crashing down to $60 to $80 a share.

  • Rich States Uncover Tax Windfall, Undercutting Push for Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a shocking, and seemingly improbable, figure.Eight months into the pandemic -- and the brutal economic collapse it triggered -- California’s budget watchdog said the state was poised to pocket a windfall of some $26 billion. Just as New York and Connecticut had revealed weeks earlier, tax revenue was coming in at a clip no one expected, thanks in part to the booming stock market.And so it has largely played out across the country this year, albeit to a smaller extent in many of the less well-to-do states. The fiscal apocalypse expected to blow massive holes in state budgets hasn’t come -- at least not yet.This in turn is providing fuel to the argument made by some Republicans that additional federal aid for states and municipalities can wait until next year instead of being settled in the relief package that’s being heatedly debated in Washington now. Top leaders from both sides in Congress are near a deal for Covid relief of less than $900 billion, including direct stimulus payments but leaving out state and local aid, according to two people familiar with negotiations. That relief has been one of the key sticking points.“In some ways, U.S. taxpayers have saved some money by the stimulus package being delayed so that they could really get their arms around what revenues look like,” said Jennifer Johnston, director of research for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income’s municipal bond team.There are several important caveats to this somewhat rosy picture, to be clear.For one, many states and cities are still facing large deficits, just not as big as initially forecast. Also, the spike in Covid-19 cases could trigger more economic shutdowns, potentially reversing the nascent recovery that local governments have seen so far. Most of California is back under a stay-at-home order, and New York could be headed toward one. And because of the lag in collecting taxes, states historically struggle with big deficits well after recessions end.Financial forecasts have improved considerably in recent months, though. In the spring, congressional Democrats had sought $1 trillion in aid for states and municipalities. Back then, states were expected to report total budget shortfalls of $650 billion through fiscal 2022; now that number is forecast at about $400 billion, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. And Democrats more recently were pushing for just $160 billion as a first step.The muni bond market, buoyed by rock-bottom benchmark interest rates, also shows investors are unconcerned about a looming fiscal crisis. States including Pennsylvania, Michigan and California can all borrow for 10 years at rates well below 1%, a historically low threshold. Even a benchmark of near-junk Illinois debt yields just 2.76%, around the level reserved for only the highest-rated borrowers as little as two years ago.California is a prime example of the turnaround in fiscal accounts. In May, it girded for a two-year $54 billion gap. It now projects only a $5 billion deficit next year after it reaped a $26 billion windfall from raking in more tax revenue and spending less than expected. New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, collected $985 million more revenue than forecast for the first four months of its fiscal year thanks to a banner year on Wall Street.The surprise underscores the disproportionate impacts of the outbreak and business shutdown. Lower-income workers for such face-to-face industries as restaurants are losing their jobs, while wealthier individuals work from home, buy goods online and sell stock -- all generating the income that states rely on to balance their books.Stock markets have thrived -- both because of the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and prospects for an economic rebound in 2021 -- and initial public offerings have minted a new class of wealthy Americans, a boost to states such as New York and California that have progressive tax systems.In California, which gets almost half of its personal income tax collections from the top 1% of earners, three former Stanford University students became billionaires from the IPO of their San Francisco-based food-delivery company DoorDash Inc.“For those fortunate to maintain employment and income during this pandemic, their financial situation is better than before,” economists at UCLA Anderson said in a December report. “These households have been able to accumulate at least an additional $1.6 trillion in savings.”Internet SalesAnd many have continued to spend. Because states are permitted to tax internet sales from businesses outside their borders, municipal governments have benefited from people shopping at home. Texas, which garners its largest source of revenue from sales taxes, saw the biggest gains over the past 12 months from the $1.25 billion of collections from online retailers, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said last month. In California, home to some of the most sweeping Covid restrictions nationwide on businesses, sales tax revenue stands at about the same so far as it was in the previous year.Regions have gone through different experiences given the variance in public health restrictions, with some only now beginning to feel the pain, said Irma Esparza Diggs, director of federal advocacy for the National League of Cities. “This pandemic hasn’t hit our state and local governments the same way at every point in time, which has been the difficulty in conveying to Congress this is how much we’re losing,” she said.The group in December released a survey that found on average, cities have seen revenues decline by 21% since the beginning of the pandemic, while additional expenditures such as protective equipment have jumped 17% over the same time period. Chicago closed an $800 million gap in its 2020 budget that was caused by Covid-19 and an even bigger $1.2 billion hole in 2021, 65% of which was related to the pandemic.The virus has decimated the finances of transit agencies. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the nation’s largest mass transit system, said it will have to slash subways and buses by 40% and chop commuter rail service by half if aid doesn’t come from Washington.And some states have needed to take unusual action to balance their books. New Jersey last month sold $3.7 billion of general-obligation bonds to cover its revenue shortfall. Illinois has tapped the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending program.“Even though the prospects of a vaccine are promising, it’s going to take at least a year or two before things go back to some kind of normalcy,” said Lucy Dadayan, a senior research associate with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.(Updates with status of Congressional negotiations in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • Will Apple's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will reach $200 by 2022.Apple Stock Forecast Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. As of 2020, the iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from North and South America, with the remainder earned internationally.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksAt the time of publishing, Apple trades at $127.88, and 78% of Benzinga traders and investors said Apple would reach $200 per share by the end of next year.Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Apple will increase off heightened demand for consumer electronics post-pandemic, diversification of revenue streams by means of subscription services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as critical acclaim for the new M1 and M2 computer chips.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Micron Or Intel Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Apple Or Google Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vanguard Makes History With the First $1 Trillion Equity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A Vanguard Group equity fund has become the first of its kind to eclipse $1 trillion of assets, a testament to the rise of index-based investing over the past three decades.Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which includes both a mutual fund and an exchange-traded fund, had $1.04 trillion of assets as of Nov. 30, company data show.“Given that Vanguard birthed index investing, it seems only fitting that one of their flagship funds would be the first to reach this historic mark,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an investment advisory firm.While soaring U.S. stocks are fueling the fund, it’s also being bolstered by falling fees, a trend stoked by Vanguard, a pioneer in low-cost passive investing. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund was created in 1992, with the corresponding ETF following in 2001.“Investors have become much more educated on the importance of fund fees and the serial underperformance of active management,” Geraci said. Those factors could further propel the fund for decades, he said.Read more: The Unsung Art of Managing the First (Almost) Trillion Dollar FundVanguard follows an unusual format, with its ETFs existing as a share class of its mutual funds. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF attracted the most cash of any ETF so far this year, with $30.8 billion of net inflows. Vanguard, the top issuer for ETF inflows this year, controls 28% of the $5.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tilray shares surge 25% on merger with Aphria to create world's largest cannabis company

    Tilray and Aphria plan to merge to create the world's largest cannabis company.

  • Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Apple

    Jim Cramer shares insights about Boeing's inspections of its 787 Dreamliners and buying Estee Lauder and Apple stocks.

  • Wish IPO Raises $1.1 Billion As E-Commerce Company Gets Ready To Trade

    ContextLogic, parent company of e-commerce retailer Wish, raised $1.1 billion by pricing 46 million shares at $24, the high end of its range. The Wish IPO is set to begin trading Wednesday.

  • This month’s hottest IPO isn’t DoorDash or Airbnb — it’s artificial-intelligence company C3.ai

    Its work over the past decade to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise has real promise, and there is evidence through its early partnerships and customer success that it could lead to significant and stable growth. The company is led by CEO Tom Siebel, who had the same position at Siebel Systems, which was purchased by Oracle (ORCL) in 2006. The 68-year-old billionaire founded the company in 2009.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • This elite Israeli army squad member is behind a startup going public in a $1.4 billion SPAC deal

    Innoviz looks to make a splash in the Lidar sensor market.

  • Shift Into Hydrogen Could Lift These 3 Stocks Higher

    In a report on the alternative fuel market, analyst Rupert Merer, of National Bank of Canada, looks at the possibilities and potentialities of the hydrogen as both an energy resource and a commodity. At the heart of the matter, he writes, “Stakeholders across energy markets have reached the consensus that climate change is a problem and decarbonization of our energy supply mix will require a multifaceted approach which includes H2. It is estimated that H2 could supply 15% to 25% of global energy needs…” Merer adds, of hydrogen’s potential benefits, “H2 has the ability to reduce emissions in sectors where decarbonization is otherwise challenging, such as freight logistics, collective transport and industrial heating.”So what is hydrogen, and why is it important? Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the observable universe, and is a common building block in complex organic molecules. It’s found in both wood and petroleum derivatives – there is a reason those are commonly called hydrocarbons – and along with oxygen, it is part of the ordinary water molecule. Without hydrogen, life as we know it would not be possible.With this in mind, using TipRanks database, we locked in on three stocks that some of Wall Street’s top analysts have tapped for gains in the growing hydrogen environment. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)The first stock on the list is Ballard Power Systems, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. The company focuses on proton exchange membrane technology, one of several competing technologies in the hydrogen fuel cell market. Ballard’s PEM fuel cells are distributed worldwide, and to date, the company has produced and shipped over 400MW worth of fuel cell products. Ballard’s fuel cells are used in transportation technology, to enable fully electric busses, commercial trucks, trains, and forklift vehicles.Like many manufacturers dependent on the transportation sector, this has been a hard year for Ballard. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus have hit the company form two directions: first, the usual foul-ups in the supply and distribution chains – but also, Ballard markets its products to commercial users, who have themselves been locked down due to corona. In short, Ballard saw revenues fall in the first part of 2020, and they have yet to recover. Q3 revenues came in at $25.6 million, in line with the first and second quarters of the year.Ballard’s share price, however, has been going up and up and up all year, despite some short-term periods of volatility. Overall, the shares have grown 170% year-to-date. The gains show the cachet of hydrogen in a market that is actively seeking renewable, less polluting, and non-emission energy sources. Hydrogen checks all three boxes.Covering Ballard for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin sees the company in a sound position for rapid future growth.“BLDP exited 3Q20 with $361m in cash and no debt, and with only $100m-$120m in capital needed to generate positive earnings. Mgmt was clear that it intends to more actively evaluate M&A targets across the entire H2 and FC value chains [...] We remain optimistic on the LT uplift to revenue supported by the new China FC subsidy program, and would be buyers on any weakness," Irwin opined. To this end, Irwin rates BLDP a Buy, and his $25 price target implies room for 29% growth in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Wall Street is broadly in agreement with this analysis. Over the last couple of months, BLDP has received 3 Buy ratings and 1 Hold from Street analysts. With an average price target of $24 per share, the potential upside stands at ~24%. (See BLDP stock analysis on TipRanks)Air Products and Chemicals (APD)Air Products and Chemicals is primarily known as a provider of industrial gasses – which makes it a natural for the hydrogen industry. In its pure form, hydrogen is gaseous at ‘normal’ conditions. APD earlier this year capitalized on that natural fit, and contracted to acquire 5 hydrogen production plants in an agreement worth $530 million. Along with the new plants, APD also sealed its position as a major hydrogen supplier for PBF Energy.APD's acquisitions show it is serious about becoming a long-term provider to the hydrogen industry. APD is already an important supplier to hydrogen refiners, providing a pure gas that is usable as in transportation fuel technology. In the recently fiscal 4Q20, APD missed earnings targets but beat the forecasts on revenues. The FQ4 top line hit $2.32 billion, up 2% year-over-year and also 2% over the estimates. Argus analyst Bill Selesky likes APD’s overall position in the market, noting: “Despite weak results in fiscal 4Q20 due to the pandemic, we believe that performance will begin to improve. We also believe that APD is extremely well positioned to manage through this period due to its stable cash flows, lower-than-average debt, and investment-grade credit rating.”Selesky gives APD shares a $360 price target, suggesting 33% growth ahead, and maintains a Buy rating on the stock. (To watch Selesky’s track record, click here)Air Products has 11 recent reviews, breaking down 10 to 1 in Buys and Holds, and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target is $311.10, indicating a potential 15% upside from current levels. (See APD stock analysis on TipRanks)BP PLC (BP)Last but not least is BP, the petroleum giant. This company has a reputation within the industry as a leader in moving toward non-petroleum, renewable energy sources, and has in the past conducted initiatives in wind, solar, and hydrogen energy. Last year, the company joined the Global Hydrogen Council. As a major player in the natural gas market, BP is well-positioned to also become a provider of ‘blue’ hydrogen, or H2 derived from natural gas sources.BP is also conducting a project at its Lingen refinery in northwestern Germany, converting the facility to produce hydrogen from water. The project is in collaboration with Orsted, and when it comes fully online in 2024 will be able to produce up to one metric ton of clean hydrogen per hour.Taking a lead in the renewable energy market is one way that BP is moving to shore up its future position. The hydrocarbon industry won’t last forever, and 2020 has been a particularly difficult year. Shares are down 36% year-to-date, and quarterly revenue has fallen from $74 billion in Q1 to $44 billion in Q3. Q3 did, however, see the company post a $100 million net profit, after heavy losses in Q2.Sam Margolin, 5-star analyst with Wolfe Research, wrote of BP after the quarterly report, “Our instinct is that the underlying O&G story is more influential to near term stock performance, although the Lingen announcement is positive for BP as it reflects the company’s ability to partner with industry leaders to advance its net-zero plan.”Margolin is bullish on BP, and his stance comes with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $31, implies an upside of 41% in the year ahead. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)All in all, BP has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 reviews that include 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are selling for $21.94 and the average price target of $29.80 suggests room for 36% upside potential in the next 12 months. (See BP stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for hydrogen stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • IRS is ‘setting the trap’ for bitcoin and virtual currency investors on 2020 tax form

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it harder for taxpayers to conceal cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GE’s stock jumps after two Wall Street analysts raise their targets by more than 40%

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied Tuesday toward their first gain in four trading days, after two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets by more than 40%, both on upbeat outlooks for 2021.

  • Palantir vs Verint: Which SaaS Stock Is A Better Pick?

    2020 saw some notable tech names opt for a public listing despite the COVID-19 disruptions. One such company is data analytics provider Palantir Technologies, which started trading on the NYSE in September via direct listing instead of the traditional IPO route. Founded in 2003, Palantir has been in the news due to some controversial contracts with government agencies.  We will use the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to pit Palantir against another SaaS (software as a service) stock, Verint Systems, and select the one offering better returns.Palantir Technologies (PLTR)Palantir provides data analytics software and services to public and private organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. More than half of the company’s revenue comes from government contracts. Critics often draw attention to some of the company’s controversial contracts, like the one to track undocumented immigrants, which have resulted in protest from social and political activists.Nonetheless, the US government sector remains a primary area of focus for Palantir. In 3Q, it won a $91 million contract from the US Army and a $36 million contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Earlier this month, the company was awarded a $44.4 million, three-year contract with the US FDA.Palantir shares have exploded about 161% since the beginning of November, with the company’s stellar 3Q revenue growth being one of the reasons for the spike. Third-quarter revenue grew 52% year-over-year to $289 million. However, net loss increased substantially in 3Q due to stock-based compensation expenses related to the company's direct listing. Palantir continues to be positive about its prospects in both the government and commercial spaces and sees more than 30% revenue growth in 2021.Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on Palantir to Sell from Hold with a price target of $17 (the previous target was $15), marking the second downgrade by the investment firm in less than a month. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Writing for Morgan Stanley, 5-star analyst Keith Weiss pointed to the staggering rise in the stock since its listing “with very little change in the fundamental story, the risk/reward paradigm shifts decidedly negative for the shares.” The analyst indicated that the company’s valuation is more than double that of the average SaaS stock.Weiss also noted that Palantir’s strong 3Q results highlighted sustained momentum in the government vertical, accelerating growth in the enterprise business and record margins of over 25%, thus representing a slight fundamental “uptick” versus initial expectations. That said, he stated, “We believe much of incremental move since 3Q20 results (shares +75% over the past 2.5 weeks) are likely related to factors outside of fundamentals, including strong retail long-interest squeezing strong institutional short-interest.”The Street is sidelined on Palantir, with the Hold analyst consensus based on 1 Buy, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. Given the recent surge, the average price target of $13.83 suggests a possible downside of 47.7% over the coming year.Verint Systems (VRNT)Verint provides customer engagement as well as data mining and intelligence solutions to government and enterprise clients. Last December, the company announced its intention to split into two independent publicly traded entities, one comprised of its Customer Engagement solutions business, and the other consisting of its Cyber Intelligence solutions segment. The spin-off of its Cyber Intelligence business is expected to be completed after the end of the current fiscal year (ending January 2021).The company boasts a clientele base of over 10,000 organizations in over 180 countries and government agencies worldwide. Verint’s on-premises business took a hit in recent months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last week, Verint saw an improvement in 3Q, with revenue rising 1% to $328 million on strength in cloud solutions and the recovery in the on-premises revenue. Adjusted EPS rose 8.5% to $1.02. Following the 3Q earnings release, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint and increased the price target to $66 from $64 on “increased confidence in the trajectory of growth and profitability in each business segment post-split.”MacDonald noted that the company’s Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence businesses showed signs of recovery in 3Q. He stated “In CE, Verint experienced strong momentum in its cloud business. In CI, strong execution led to healthy gross margin expansion.” (See VRNT stock analysis on TipRanks)“The separation of the two businesses remains on track to occur after the completion of FY21 and management provided a 3-year framework for revenue growth in each business that will see 30%+ for CE cloud and 10%+ growth for CI. When combining this with the expectation of post-split synergies, we are confident that Verint can deliver accelerating growth and margin expansion,” summarized MacDonald.Looking ahead, Verint expects to benefit from rapid digital transformation, cloud migration and automation adoption. It anticipates its cloud revenue growth to accelerate to about 30% next year, driven by strong software bookings and SaaS conversions. It also expects the percentage of its recurring software revenue to increase to 85%, up 500 basis points year-over-year.For now, the rest of the Street is also bullish on Verint with a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The average price target stands at $69, reflecting an upside potential of 14.5% in the months ahead. Shares have risen 8.9% year-to-date.Bottom LineThough Palantir is winning some big contracts in the government as well as private markets, the stock’s valuation currently looks quite lofty, especially given that the company isn't profitable yet. Taking into account 4 unanimous Buys and the upside potential in the months ahead, Verint stock seems to be a better pick than Palantir.To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment

  • Tesla Likely To Be A Big Macro Driver Of Markets In 2021, Says Deutsche Bank Analyst

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk may influence the fate of the markets in 2021, Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note Tuesday, as reported by MarketWatch.What Happened: The analyst called Tesla "the most remarkable market story" of a "remarkable 2020.""Given its colossal size and that of the tech sector, their paths in 2021 will probably be a big macro driver of markets," Reid wrote, as per MarketWatch. "Investors in all asset classes might have to assess whether valuations are justified and sustainable."Tesla shares have risen 657% on a year-to-date basis. The automaker is due to be included in the S&P 500 index, which has gained 14.36% in the same period.Why It Matters: Reid noted that the increase in Tesla's valuation in 2020 and said "is now larger than the next five largest global auto companies combined."See Also: Tesla's Valuation Is Greater Than Nearly The Entire Established Auto IndustryTesla's dizzying valuation has left analysts divided. While some have pointed to potential headwinds, others see a possible upside to the stock.On Tuesday, GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson said the automaker's shares might plummet down to $60 levels next year as he drew a parallel with cannabis stock Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY).Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1% lower at $633.25 on Tuesday and fell 0.92% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit - Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear * Can Tesla's Dizzying Valuation Ahead Of S&P Inclusion Last? Analysts Are Divided(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Secures 100M Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For 2021

    Millions of doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in China alongside home-made options, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.What Happened: Local pharmaceutical firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd (OTC: SFOSF) -- which signed an agreement with BioNTech in March -- will pay the German company $300 million (EUR 250 million) for an initial 50 million doses, according to Bloomberg.Pfizer's German partner will supply no less than 100 million doses to China by 2021, Fosun informed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as per Bloomberg.Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines made by China National Biotec Group Co and Sinovac Biotech Ltd are reportedly close to approval by drug regulators in China and 1.6 billion doses are expected to be manufactured in 2021.Why It Matters: Since the Chinese vaccines require two doses and President Xi Jinping has also stated the country's commitment to making available successful vaccines to the developing world, there is a need for additional vaccines, noted Bloomberg.AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and its local partner will also reportedly supply the former's vaccine to the East Asian country.Pfizer is not involved in the deal with China even though it is a co-developer of the vaccine, as per Reuters.The New York-based drugmaker told the United States this month it cannot provide extra doses before June as other countries have already secured supplies, the Washington Post reported.Price Action: Pfizer shares closed almost 1.3% lower at $38.71 on Tuesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session. On the same day, BioNTech shares closed nearly 2.7% higher at $111.20 and rose 0.85% in the after-hours session. Fosun OTC shares closed 0.21% lower at $4.74.See Also: Pfizer-BioNTech Gets FDA Nod For Emergency Use Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Deliveries To Begin ImmediatelySee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Data Accessed In Cyberattack * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Advisors' Nod(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit $60-$80 Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock could plummet to $60 levels, GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson told Yahoo Finance in an interview Tuesday.What Happened: Johnson placed the fair value for Tesla at around $60 to $80. "We think it's gonna head there. We think it happens next year." The Elon Musk-led company's shares may have soared 657% on a year-to-date basis but post the automaker's inclusion in the S&P500 on Dec. 21, the upward movement may come to a halt, as per Johnson.The analyst also touched on other factors such as loss of government-backed-EV credits from rival automakers and falling market share in China and Europe as negatives.Johnson bolstered his thesis with examples from the past and equated Tesla with cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) whose shares touched $150 levels in 2018 but as of press time were priced at $7.87.See Also: Aphria, Tilray In Talks To Merge: Report"You've seen this before. I know it sounds crazy, look at Tilray, look at SunEdison, look at Suntech, some of these stocks, they went from $5 to $300 dollars, back to $5. They went from $2 to $300 back to zero," Johnson told Yahoo Finance. The analyst claimed that Tesla was a "prime candidate" for a similar price movement. Why It Matters: Johnson said Tesla is facing demand issues and pointed to the company offering free Supercharging and cutting prices on their Germany inventory as indicators of the automaker trying to "push through demand."Johnson said that the increased sales in China were enabled due to an 8% price cut at the beginning of October."But the problem is that price cut was enabled by changing technology," claimed Johnson. "[Lithium Ferrophosphate] batteries, which are now being widely reported in China to only get 50% of the range in the winter."The analyst questioned if Tesla would be able to continue to sell that amount of cars in China now that people are seeing that the range is "only half of what's promised."See Also: After Tesla's Price Drop In China, Competitors Having A Hard Time Keeping UpTesla's dizzying valuation -- with the company's shares shooting up 783% over 12 months -- has left analysts divided with some issuing downgrades and others seeing more upside.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1% lower at $633.25 on Tuesday and fell 0.92% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Can Tesla's Dizzying Valuation Ahead Of S&P Inclusion Last? Analysts Are Divided * Tesla's Big Advantage Over Legacy Automakers? Software, Says Munster(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.