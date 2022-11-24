BIGO Facilitates Collaboration between the Middle East and Singaporean Businesses through Jordan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore based technology firm, BIGO Technology (BIGO) recently hosted Former Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Mr Mothanna Gharaibeh while he was in Singapore. The lively Jordanian former minister was very appreciative of BIGO's role in facilitating discussions between Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE) and arranging visits to other technology companies in Singapore like CrimsonLogic. During this time, he also visited the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) with BIGO and explored new technologies in the FinTech industry.

Mr Mothanna Gharaibeh in the center, flanked by both BIGO Technology representatives on the left and ACE representatives on the right, at the Ideation Centre, ACE.

While in Singapore, the former Jordanian minister emphasised his desire to invite Singaporean companies who are keen to explore Jordan and to potentially do business within the country. He also shared advantages that Jordanians have within the region and how Singapore companies can use Jordan as a launchpad to enter the greater Middle Eastern region. BIGO has paved the way forward for Singapore companies to expand and is looking into further developments in the region.

As a Singapore technology led firm, BIGO, who owns the apps, Bigo Live, Likee and imo Ads, has experienced first-hand these advantages that the Kingdom has to offer and has grown rapidly over the past four years from just 50 employees to over 1000, due to the availability of talented committed resources, advanced infrastructure and supportive ecosystem with tax incentives on exported services in the country.

The growth and development of BIGO in Jordan has been largely supported by the great relations between Jordan and Singapore. Underpinned and nurtured over the past few decades based on mutual respect, shared values and common interests in promoting peace, security and development around the world.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's RTC (Real Time Communications) based products and services including Bigo Live (live streaming), Likee (short video) and imo Ads (advertising platform) have gained immense popularity, with hundreds of millions of monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

