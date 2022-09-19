U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

BIGO Technology Successfully Concludes Inaugural Open House

·2 min read

An interactive dialogue between BIGO Staff and University Students

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Technology held a successful Open House for close to 100 students from 8 Universities in Singapore. Held at the newly opened WeWork at Collyer Quay, the event was well attended by graduating students from the Bachelors and Masters programmes across a wide range of discipline.

Close to 100 students attended the Open House, eager to find out more about Bigo Technology.

The 4-hour event featured a keynote speech from Senior Vice President, James Wang, sharing sessions from senior engineers, finance executives and overseas operations staff. One of the highlights of the event was a panel discussion featuring panellists from different business pillars. Students were encouraged to participate.

As a reward for students who actively participated in the discussion, "Interview Fast Passes" were given out. These fast passes represent a promise from Bigo Technology's to guarantee a first interview to these pass holders; if successful, BIGO will wait for these lucky candidates whenever they graduate. For freshly graduating students, this promise is significant, especially in a post covid pandemic economy.

Senior Vice President, Mr James Wang, giving the Opening Remarks at the Inaugural Bigo Open House.

"These students represent our future. The purpose of the Open House is to make ourselves more visible to students. On one hand it is to augment our recruitment efforts, on the other hand, it is to share our business model, and technology. We hope that through this session, we would be able to touch, move and inspire these young talents to join Bigo." says Mr Wang. He also added that he thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students and that being with them makes him feel youthful.

There are over 20 positions available in Bigo Technology. Interested parties can visit www.bigo.sg to explore what opportunities await them.

About Bigo Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies, with more than 30 offices and 6 R&D centres around the world. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's RTC (Real Time Communications) based products and services including Bigo Live (live-streaming) and Likee (short video) have gained immense popularity, with around 400 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

BIGO is dedicated to connecting the world and to enable everyone to share their beautiful moments.  With a vision to be a content platform that inspires one billion people's lives, BIGO aims to empower a new generation of users with an exciting new social language where they can showcase, discover and stay connected in a positive and creative online environment.

Media contact: press@bigo.sg

(PRNewsfoto/Bigo Live)
(PRNewsfoto/Bigo Live)

SOURCE BIGO

