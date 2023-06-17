Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' shares on or after the 21st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of June.

The upcoming dividend for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires will put a total of €5.00 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of €3.00. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires? Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires more closely.

So while Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (including 1 which is potentially serious).

