Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) shareholders have earned a 133% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIJ) share price has soared 133% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 32% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 92% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 107%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 133% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Dive deeper into Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 133% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

