U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,580.50
    +20.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.69
    +1,379.69 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.80
    +25.04 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,365.46
    +116.59 (+0.43%)
     

Bijoyesh Mookerjee, M.D. named Chief Medical Officer, Oncology for Simcere Pharmaceuticals

·2 min read

NANJING, China, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simcere is thrilled to announce Bijoyesh Mookerjee, M.D., as our Chief Medical Officer, Oncology, of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group.

Bijoyesh will be responsible for Simcere's oncology clinical pipeline strategy and development, enhancing our global research capability, as well as advancing the company's international development.

"Welcome Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee to join Simcere team," said Mr. Jinsheng Ren, Company Chairman and CEO of Simcere Pharmaceuticals. "With extensive global clinical development expertise, mature leadership, and great passion to scientific innovation, Bijoyesh is a critical addition to our company as we continue to grow our pipeline and capabilities globally. We look forward to working together with him to pursue our company mission of "Provide Today's Patients with Medicines of the future".

"Simcere has incredible potential and has made a lot of meaningful progress in novel drug development. I am tremendously excited and privileged to be joining Simcere at this exciting time and look forward to working alongside the talented teams to deliver meaningful new therapies to patients" said Dr. Mookerjee.

Bijoyesh brings over 30 years of oncology, clinical, and medical experience in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was Vice President & Senior Global Program Clinical Head at Novartis Oncology. Prior to this, he held the role of Executive Director & Global Clinical Program Head at Novartis Oncology, where he oversaw the clinical activities for multiple cancer programs during development, franchising, regulatory submissions and interactions, reviews, external acquisitions, and partnerships. He also possesses prior leadership and scientific experience in global organizations and academia, including GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca, Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center, and The Johns Hopkins Oncology Center.

Dr. Bijoyesh Mookerjee completed a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, a residency in internal medicine at the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, and received his medical degree from Armed Forces Medical College, University of Pune. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology by The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bijoyesh-mookerjee-md-named-chief-medical-officer-oncology-for-simcere-pharmaceuticals-301477085.html

SOURCE Simcere

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Dermata Therapeutics Shares Plunge 20% Premarket: What Investors Need To Know

    Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program. The Company said it has already planned and budgeted to conduct both studies. The requests come as DMT310 has been used in clinical trials by over 170 patients exhibiting an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. Further, the FDA approved the Company to use

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AbbVie Wins Yet Another Approval for This Drug

    Rinvoq was recently authorized in the U.S. as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe eczema.

  • Kohl’s takeover rejection ‘sent a chilling message to the market': Macellum Capital CEO

    Macellum Capital Management CEO Jonathan Duskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Kohl's takeover rejection and 'poison pill' move, the company's board of directors, and retail competition.

  • Mentally, I'm Rita Ora Soaking Up The Sun In A Bikini RN

    Rita Ora shows off toned abs in a black string bikini in a new Instagram photo selfie from Australia. The singer loves doing HIIT and circuits to stay fit.

  • Trilogy Metals Announces Approved Program and Budget for the Ambler Access Project

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") has formally approved the proposed plan and budget for the 2022 summer field season activities and services of up to $30.8 million for the Ambler Access Project ("Ambler Access Project" or "AAP"). The cost will be shared 50/50 by AIDEA and Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • Costco Could Be Laying the Groundwork for a New CEO, Says Analyst

    Costco appointed a new president last week. Morgan Stanley analysts say this implies that a succession plan is taking shape at the warehouse retailer.

  • Costco Has a New COO (and Maybe the Warehouse Club's Next CEO)

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • NYC's vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

    There was something fishy about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he’s a vegan. The Democrat — who wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays” in New York City public schools — admitted Monday he occasionally eats fish. Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health program to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • Peter Thiel to Step Down From Meta Platforms Board of Directors

    The company, formerly known as Facebook, didn't give a reason for the change and didn't not address whether Thiel's seat would be filled.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Is Exiting Facebook Parent’s Board, Reportedly to Focus on Electing Pro-Trump Candidates

    Tech venture capitalist and right-wing booster Peter Thiel, after 17 years on the board of Facebook — now Meta Platforms — will step down as director of the internet giant. Thiel joined Meta’s board in April 2005, after he had invested $500,000 in the then-fledgling Facebook startup. He’ll continue to serve as a director until […]

  • Newborn baby boy named after the doctor who treated mother for Covid-19

    A mother was admitted to the hospital for Covid-19, where she suffered a stroke before delivering her son at 31 weeks

  • ‘You will not believe what I’ve just found.’ Inside the ivermectin saga: a hacked password, mysterious websites and faulty data.

    How a drug used to treat parasites for decades became the hot and controversial drug of the pandemic

  • If You Notice This in Your Eyes, Get Your Heart Checked, Experts Say

    The eyes are often called "the windows to the soul," but more often they can be a window to your health. Experts say that in particular, there's one subtle change that can tip you off to a problem involving your heart. They warn that if you notice this symptom in your eyes, it could signal high cholesterol—and the younger you are, the more likely it is to be the culprit. Read on to find out which ocular symptom could spell trouble for your heart health, and when you shouldn't worry.RELATED: Eati

  • The #1 Cause of Subcutaneous Fat, Say Experts

    Visceral fat (a.k.a. belly fat) is a particularly dangerous type of body fat with a number of health risks. But excess body fat anywhere is not good news. Subcutaneous fat—the type of body fat that lies under the skin, which you can grab or pinch—can also be excessive and cause problems. What causes subcutaneous body fat? And how do you know if you have too much of it? Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVI

  • A new attitude toward the pandemic seems to be taking shape. But we've been here before.

    Andrew Markert respects the coronavirus. It has messed with his livelihood, a D.C. pub called Beuchert's Saloon, forcing him to close, move outdoors and adjust in countless other ways. But the time has arrived for him to move forward and stick to his plans, come what may in the next round of the pandemic. And he's betting there are a lot of people like him.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. So Markert plans to open not o