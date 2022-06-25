Bike Helmet Market to Grow by USD 274.15 Mn | Growing Demand for Safety Bike Equipment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike Helmet Market by Type (Road helmets, Sports helmets, and Mountain bike (MTB) helmets) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the bike helmet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 274.15 million at an accelerating CAGR of 5.46%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
Bike Helmet Market Segmentation
By geography, the bike helmet market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region of the market. It will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key countries for the bike helmet market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Bike Helmet Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 274.15 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.50
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Road helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Sports helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Mountain bike (MTB) helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Giant Bicycle India
KASK Spa
Limar Srl
Locatelli Spa
MET SPA
ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA.
Rudy Project SpA
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
Trek Bicycle Corp.
ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
