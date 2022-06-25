U.S. markets closed

Bike Helmet Market to Grow by USD 274.15 Mn | Growing Demand for Safety Bike Equipment to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike Helmet Market by Type (Road helmets, Sports helmets, and Mountain bike (MTB) helmets) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Helmet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the bike helmet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 274.15 million at an accelerating CAGR of 5.46%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRequest Sample Report Instantly!

Bike Helmet Market Segmentation

By geography, the bike helmet market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region of the market. It will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key countries for the bike helmet market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and APAC. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Buy the sample report now for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • Bicycle Suspension System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bicycle suspension system market share will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% and reach an estimated value of USD 682.04 million by 2026. Download Sample Report

  • BMX Bikes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to Technavio research analysts, the BMX bikes market size is predicted to surge by USD 70.13 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.02%. Download Sample Report

Bike Helmet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 274.15 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.50

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Road helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sports helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mountain bike (MTB) helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Giant Bicycle India

  • KASK Spa

  • Limar Srl

  • Locatelli Spa

  • MET SPA

  • ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA.

  • Rudy Project SpA

  • Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

  • Trek Bicycle Corp.

  • ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bike-helmet-market-to-grow-by-usd-274-15-mn--growing-demand-for-safety-bike-equipment-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301573951.html

SOURCE Technavio

