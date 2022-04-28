U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.75
    +32.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,302.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,184.00
    +175.00 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.10
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.64
    -1.38 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.36 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8710
    +1.4270 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,328.27
    +899.74 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.43
    +18.51 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,778.47
    +391.84 (+1.48%)
     

Bike Helmet Market Size to Grow by USD 274.15 mn | 44% of the Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bike helmet market will be dominated by Europe. The region will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. During this period, the global market size is expected to grow by USD 274.15 mn, and the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.46%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Helmet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Helmet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio offers additional highlights related to the growth of the bike helmet market as well as information about specific regions. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now

Bike Helmet Market: Driver

The growing demand and awareness for safety bike equipment is driving the growth of the bike helmet market. Different countries have various safety requirements for bike riders. Furthermore, there has been a growth in the number of bikes on the roads due to the growing awareness about fitness. For example, in 2015, the US Department of Transportation imposed helmet laws, which mandated anyone operating or riding a bike to wear a helmet. Furthermore, the growing number of bikes on the road has contributed to a high crash rate, which has led to sales of bike helmets globally. The trend of cycling as a form of exercise to reduce obesity and promote health is also propelling the global bike helmet market. Growing environmental concerns have resulted in an increase in the number of bicycles across the world. These factors have increased the sales of bike helmets. In addition, stringent laws for the use of bike helmets are further expected to support the bike helmet market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Bike Helmet Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bike helmet market by type into road helmets, sports helmets, and mountain bike (MTB) helmets. The road helmets segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Regulations that mandate the use of helmets for everyday travel in most countries are driving the sales of road helmets. Moreover, these helmets are available in different shapes and constructions for advanced safety. The road helmet segment is expected to boost the bike helmet market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe led the bike helmet market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The region will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The wide availability of cycling gear will drive the bike helmet market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are the key markets for the bike helmet market in Europe. In this region, there is a high preference for premium cycling wear, mainly because of the high living standards of the population, the introduction of innovative products, and the strong brand value of premium products offered in the market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the bike helmet market and their impact. Download an Exclusive Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Ticket Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bike Helmet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 274.15 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.50

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, The Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Giant Bicycle India, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA., Rudy Project SpA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Road helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sports helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mountain bike (MTB) helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Giant Bicycle India

  • KASK Spa

  • Limar Srl

  • Locatelli Spa

  • MET SPA

  • ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA.

  • Rudy Project SpA

  • Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

  • Trek Bicycle Corp.

  • ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bike-helmet-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-274-15-mn--44-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301534407.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Sp