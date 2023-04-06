Bike Helmet Market size to grow by USD 325.36 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in government initiatives promoting cycling - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bike helmet market size is estimated to increase by USD 325.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The rise in government initiatives promoting cycling fuels the global bike helmet market growth. Governments of various nations, including the US, Germany, and Sweden, promote the use of bicycles as a mode of transportation due to the increase in traffic congestion in cities. For instance, the US Department of Transportation's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary (BUILD) grants significantly fund cycling initiatives in the country. Similarly, the European Union (EU) has made integrating cycling into the multimodal transport policy in Europe one of the top priorities. This initiative entails integrating cycling into already-existing city management programs such as CIVITAS (City Vitality and Sustainability) and the campaign for European Mobility Week. The EU works with partners and intergovernmental organizations in various areas such as bicycle transportation and road safety. Thus, such government initiatives to promote cycling are expected to fuel the growth of the bike helmet market. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bike Helmet Market 2023-2027

Bike helmet market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global bike helmet market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bike helmets in the market are ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Casco International GmbH, Giant Bicycle India, Guangdong Senhai sporting goods Co. Ltd., Halfords Group Plc, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, Louis Garneau, MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, Rudy Project SpA, SCOTT Sports SA, Shenzhen GUB Bicycle Trading Co. Ltd., Shunde Moon Helmet Co. Ltd, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. and others.

Story continues

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG - The company offers bike helmets such as The Urban-I 2.0.

Casco International GmbH - The company offers bike helmets such as urban helmets, kids' helmets, and allround helmets.

Giant Bicycle India - The company offers bike helmets such as Relay Road MIPS Matte, Rev Comp Mips Gloss, and Rev Mips.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Bike Helmet Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (road helmets, sports helmets, and mountain bike (MTB) helmets), application (daily transportation and sports/adventure), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the road helmets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Recently, road helmets have largely evolved into elongated shapes with vents and are constructed with expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. Moreover, significant regulations requiring the use of helmets in regular transportation have aided segment growth in the majority of countries. Furthermore, mandating lightweight and safer helmets from manufacturers boosts the market growth. The rising purchasing power of the world's middle classes as well as the increase in bike accidents in recent years also play a role in fueling the demand for road helmets. Hence, factors such as significant regulations and increasing purchasing power are expected to fuel the growth of the road helmets segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bike helmet market.

Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global bike helmet market during the forecast period. France, Italy, and the UK are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the wide availability of cycling apparel. There is a strong preference for premium cycling wear in this region due to the high living standards of locals, the introduction of novel products, and the strong brand recognition of premium goods. Government-sponsored initiatives have also increased the demand for bike helmets in the region, which has raised the popularity of cycling as a sport and fitness activity. Hence, such initiatives will drive market growth for bike helmets in Europe during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Bike Helmet Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing demand for customized cycling helmets is an emerging trend that will fuel the growth of the bike helmet market during the forecast period.

Customization of a cycling helmet is a growing trend among target clients, particularly corporate users, associations, and clubs.

The customization is based on the designs, colors, names, branding, and raw materials that are readily available for various kinds of bike helmets, and the level of customization can range from a design, logo, and color to embroidery or name addition.

Developed nations in the Americas and Europe and even developing nations such as China and India are experiencing a surge in the demand for customized products.

Moreover, customized helmets are much more expensive in terms of price than standard cycling helmets, compelling major suppliers in the premium market to provide individualized goods that are aesthetically appealing. Hence, cycling helmet sales have increased as a result of customization.

Major challenges -

The rising prices of raw materials are major challenges that will impede the market growth of bike helmets during the forecast period.

The rising raw material costs increase the cost of bicycle helmets, which could have an impact on how widely they are used during the forecast period.

The aerodynamic design of a bike helmet, which protects the rider's head while also allowing air to pass through, is the primary cause of the price increase.

The outer shell of inexpensive helmets is made of stamped polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or a comparable plastic, which after being adhered to the liner, is typically taped around the edge for aesthetic reasons. Nylon or polypropylene are the most common materials for helmet straps.

Hence, fluctuations in raw material prices such as polystyrene, polycarbonate, PET, and nylons are expected to hamper the growth of the global motorcycle helmet market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Bike Helmet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bike helmet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bike helmet market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bike helmet market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bike helmet market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the motorcycle connected helmet market size is predicted to reach 1,238.93 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.73%. This report further entails motorcycle connected helmet market segmentation by application (freestanding and embedded) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The e-bike market size is expected to increase by 9.7 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. The report extensively covers the e-bike market segmentation by type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors driving the global e-bike market is the declining cost of Li-ion batteries.

Bike Helmet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 325.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Casco International GmbH, Giant Bicycle India, Guangdong Senhai sporting goods Co. Ltd., Halfords Group Plc, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, Louis Garneau, MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, Rudy Project SpA, SCOTT Sports SA, Shenzhen GUB Bicycle Trading Co. Ltd., Shunde Moon Helmet Co. Ltd, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bike helmet market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Road helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sports helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Mountain bike (MTB) helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Daily transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sports/adventure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG

12.4 Casco International GmbH

12.5 Giant Bicycle India

12.6 Guangdong Senhai sporting goods Co. Ltd.

12.7 Halfords Group Plc

12.8 KASK Spa

12.9 Limar Srl

12.10 Locatelli Spa

12.11 MET SPA

12.12 ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA

12.13 Rudy Project SpA

12.14 Shenzhen GUB Bicycle Trading Co. Ltd.

12.15 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

12.16 Trek Bicycle Corp.

12.17 ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bike-helmet-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-325-36-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-rise-in-government-initiatives-promoting-cycling---technavio-301789821.html

SOURCE Technavio