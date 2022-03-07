Bike Sharing Market Size in Nordic Countries to Grow by USD 94.85 Mn| The Increasing Traffic Congestion to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries research report by Technavio infers that the increasing traffic congestion is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries by Vehicle Type and Sharing System Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the bike-sharing industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the specialized consumer services market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Latest Trends, Driving the Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries

Market Driver:

There has been a spectacular growth in traffic congestion on roadways around the world. Increased traffic congestion in cities is ascribed to a rapidly growing population, rising GDP per capita, a spike in the working women population, and an exponential increase in urbanization. Bike-sharing is seen as a perfect answer to the growing problem of traffic congestion on roadways because it is a hassle-free, environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and healthy means of transportation.

Market Trend:

In recent years, the number of dockless bikes has increased at an exponential rate. Without the need for parking or dock stations, these bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere. Furthermore, unlike in the past, when there were more concerns with broken and stolen dockless bikes, modern dockless bikes have GPS sensors. These sensors are easily trackable, and the location of a bike may be determined with ease. During the projection period, such initiatives by vendors will drive market expansion.

Bike Sharing Market Scope in Nordic Countries Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 94.85 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.33 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

