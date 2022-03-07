U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Bike Sharing Market Size in Nordic Countries to Grow by USD 94.85 Mn| The Increasing Traffic Congestion to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries research report by Technavio infers that the increasing traffic congestion is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries by Vehicle Type and Sharing System Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries by Vehicle Type and Sharing System Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in the market growth of USD 94.85 million from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the bike-sharing industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the specialized consumer services market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovations

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries

  • Market Driver:

There has been a spectacular growth in traffic congestion on roadways around the world. Increased traffic congestion in cities is ascribed to a rapidly growing population, rising GDP per capita, a spike in the working women population, and an exponential increase in urbanization. Bike-sharing is seen as a perfect answer to the growing problem of traffic congestion on roadways because it is a hassle-free, environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and healthy means of transportation.

  • Market Trend:

In recent years, the number of dockless bikes has increased at an exponential rate. Without the need for parking or dock stations, these bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere. Furthermore, unlike in the past, when there were more concerns with broken and stolen dockless bikes, modern dockless bikes have GPS sensors. These sensors are easily trackable, and the location of a bike may be determined with ease. During the projection period, such initiatives by vendors will drive market expansion.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Exhibition Organizing Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market by Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bike Sharing Market Scope in Nordic Countries

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 94.85 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.33

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Specialized Consumer Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Vehicle type

5.3 Traditional bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Traditional bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Traditional bike - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 E-bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: E-bike - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: E-bike - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Vehicle type

6 Market Segmentation by Sharing system type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Sharing system type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sharing system type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Sharing system type

6.3 Dockless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Dockless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Dockless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Docked - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sharing system type

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Sharing system type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing traffic congestion

8.1.2 Increasing focus on health and fitness

8.1.3 Government initiatives to promote cycling

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Risks of theft and need for frequent maintenance

8.2.2 Increasing number and adoption of motor vehicles

8.2.3 Scarcity of bicycle parking stations in rural areas

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services

8.3.2 Rising popularity of bicycle touring

8.3.3 Rise in venture capital investments

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bikeshare Danmark AS

Exhibit 41: Bikeshare Danmark AS - Overview

Exhibit 42: Bikeshare Danmark AS - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Bikeshare Danmark AS - Key offerings

10.4 Donkey Republic Admin ApS

Exhibit 44: Donkey Republic Admin ApS - Overview

Exhibit 45: Donkey Republic Admin ApS - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Donkey Republic Admin ApS - Key offerings

10.5 Helsinki Regional Transport Authority

Exhibit 47: Helsinki Regional Transport Authority - Overview

Exhibit 48: Helsinki Regional Transport Authority - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Helsinki Regional Transport Authority - Key offerings

10.6 Rekola Bikesharing sro

Exhibit 50: Rekola Bikesharing sro - Overview

Exhibit 51: Rekola Bikesharing sro - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Rekola Bikesharing sro - Key offerings

10.7 Saimaa Bikes

Exhibit 53: Saimaa Bikes - Overview

Exhibit 54: Saimaa Bikes - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Saimaa Bikes - Key offerings

10.8 Smartbike Scandinavia

Exhibit 56: Smartbike Scandinavia - Overview

Exhibit 57: Smartbike Scandinavia - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Smartbike Scandinavia - Key offerings

10.9 SMOOVE SAS

Exhibit 59: SMOOVE SAS - Overview

Exhibit 60: SMOOVE SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 61: SMOOVE SAS - Key offerings

10.10 UIP Drift AS

Exhibit 62: UIP Drift AS - Overview

Exhibit 63: UIP Drift AS - Product and service

Exhibit 64: UIP Drift AS - Key offerings

10.11 Urban Sharing AS

Exhibit 65: Urban Sharing AS - Overview

Exhibit 66: Urban Sharing AS - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Urban Sharing AS - Key offerings

10.12 VAIMOO

Exhibit 68: VAIMOO - Overview

Exhibit 69: VAIMOO - Product and service

Exhibit 70: VAIMOO - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 74: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

