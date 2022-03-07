Bike Sharing Market Size in Nordic Countries to Grow by USD 94.85 Mn| The Increasing Traffic Congestion to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries research report by Technavio infers that the increasing traffic congestion is driving this market's growth.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the bike-sharing industry.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Vehicle Type:
Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the specialized consumer services market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovations
Latest Trends, Driving the Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries
Market Driver:
There has been a spectacular growth in traffic congestion on roadways around the world. Increased traffic congestion in cities is ascribed to a rapidly growing population, rising GDP per capita, a spike in the working women population, and an exponential increase in urbanization. Bike-sharing is seen as a perfect answer to the growing problem of traffic congestion on roadways because it is a hassle-free, environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and healthy means of transportation.
Market Trend:
In recent years, the number of dockless bikes has increased at an exponential rate. Without the need for parking or dock stations, these bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere. Furthermore, unlike in the past, when there were more concerns with broken and stolen dockless bikes, modern dockless bikes have GPS sensors. These sensors are easily trackable, and the location of a bike may be determined with ease. During the projection period, such initiatives by vendors will drive market expansion.
Bike Sharing Market Scope in Nordic Countries
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 94.85 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.33
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bikeshare Danmark AS, Donkey Republic Admin ApS, Helsinki Regional Transport Authority, Rekola Bikesharing sro, Saimaa Bikes, Smartbike Scandinavia, SMOOVE SAS, UIP Drift AS, Urban Sharing AS, and VAIMOO
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
