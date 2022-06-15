U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.25
    +16.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,470.00
    +95.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,382.50
    +68.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.90
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.92
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0063 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6700
    -0.8100 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,331.22
    -1,128.60 (-5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.66
    -18.59 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Bike Taxi Services in India Market to Reach $1.46 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[88 Pages Study PDF] Surge in trend for on-demand ride hailing services, increase in traffic congestion in Indian cities, and rise in demand for first & last mile connectivity propel the growth of the global pipeline construction market. Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share. However, in 2020, the leading bike taxi provider Rapido and OLA temporarily suspended their operations in India during the pandemic.

Portland, OR, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India bike taxi market generated $50.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.46 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in trend for on-demand ride hailing services, surge in traffic congestion in Indian cities, and increased demand for first and last mile connectivity drive the growth of the India bike taxi market. However, legal issues associated with bike taxi services and resistance from local public transport operators hampered the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in bike sharing system and increase in the inclusion of e-bikes are expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Download Report (88 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16289

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the India bike taxi market, owing to the implementation of the lockdown.

  • Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by healthcare and government authorities encouraged citizens to maintain a two-meter distance from other people for safety. This has restricted the usage of ride hailing services such as cabs and bike taxis for daily commute. Users prefer to travel in their personal vehicles due to safety concerns, which hampered the taxi business.

  • In 2020, along with the cab and ride sharing industry, bike taxi companies such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, and others suffered severely due to travel restrictions and lockdowns. For instance, in March 2020, leading bike taxi provider Rapido and OLA temporarily suspended their operations in India.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16289

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India bike taxi market based vehicle type and propulsion type.

Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the scooters segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 51.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16289

Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly 93% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 80.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Leading players of the India bike taxi market analyzed in the research include Baxi, Bikxie, Desto-Bike Taxi, Dunzo, Jugnoo, Mopedo, Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd), PykUpz, Rapido, and Uber Technologies, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16289


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Bike Taxi Market by Booking Type (Online Booking and Offline Booking), Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Cars, Van and Others), Preference Type (Urban Commute Outstation and Rental) and Service Type (Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Bike Rental Market by Service Type (Pay as you go and Subscription Based), by Propulsion (Petrol and Electric), by Duration (Short Term and Long Term), and by Application (Touring and Commuting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Bike Sharing Market by Bike Type (Traditional/Convectional and E-Bikes), and Sharing System (Docked and Dock-less): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Adventure Bike Rental Market by Rental Duration (Short Term, and Long Term), Application (Touring, and Commuting), Service Type (Pay as you go, and Subscription Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Scooter Sharing Market by Trip (One-way trip and Round trip), Booking Mode (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Ride Sharing Market by Booking Type (Online Booking and Offline Booking), Commute Type (Intracity and Intercity), and Vehicle Type (Cars, Motorcycles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Motorcycle Rentals Market by Type (Luxury Motorcycle and Commonly Motorcycle) and Application (Motorcycle Tourism and Commutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Tourism Vehicle Rental Market by Type of Vehicle (Economy vehicle and Luxury Vehicle), By Booking Type (Online and Offline), and By End-User Type (Self-driven and Rental Agencies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Here's What Analysts Have To Say Ahead Of Adobe's Q2 Results

    Analysts reserved their concerns over the prospects for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) amid current macro uncertainty ahead of its Q2 results. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Adobe with an Outperform and cut the price target from $600 to $500. An improved start to the year after a mixed Q4 led to the enhanced sentiment. However, it has now given way to many macro concerns. Hedberg remained concerned over the durability of customer spending and the resiliency, particularly of digital med

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Hedge Fund Selling Was Never More Furious Than in Last Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The smart money dumped stocks at the fastest pace on record as a vicious selloff sent the S&P 500 into a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • US Futures Rise Before Fed; Euro Up on ECB Meeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rose Wednesday, while China’s bourses enlivened an otherwise subdued Asian stock market, as traders braced for a hefty Federal Reserve interest-rate hike to fight high inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pande

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • Oil prices climb, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In a volatile session, Brent crude futures for August were up 46 cents, or 0.4%, at $121.63 a barrel as of 0642 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9% decline on Tuesday. Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • A 75-basis point Fed move is not a slam dunk, former staffer says

    A 75-basis point hike in the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is a closer call than many investors think, a former staffer says.

  • Stocks: ‘Big chunks of this market’ are getting cheap, strategist says

    CAPTRUST CIO Michael Vogelzang and Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sell-offs amid rising inflation, the upcoming Fed interest rate hike decision, and CPI and housing data.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.