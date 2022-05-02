Bikes and Ride-ons Market share to register a growth of USD 8.78 billion at a CAGR of 9.33%| Rise in online sales to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bikes and Ride-ons Market share is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in online sales and increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors are significantly driving the Bikes and Ride-ons Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bikes and Ride-ons Market for Babies and Children Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Bikes and Ride-ons Market for Babies and Children Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-20265" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Bikes and Ride-ons Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 8.27%

Key market segments: Type (manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons and battery-operated bikes and ride-ons) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 36%

Bikes and Ride-ons Market Scope for Babies and Children Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Early Rider Ltd, Funskool India Ltd, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., Mattel Inc., Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd., MGA Entertainment Inc., Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., National Products Ltd, Peg Perego Spa, Razor USA LLC, Simba Dickie Group, Toy Quest, Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd., Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd., and Trunki Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Bikes and Ride-ons Market Trend

Story continues

Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors

One of the significant bike and ride-ons market for babies and children market trends that are predicted to favorably influence the industry in the forecast period is increased vendor adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional methods. Consumer engagement, brand relevance, brand awareness, and directing customers to stores or shopping online are all priorities for vendors.

Direct marketing, which includes e-mails, print advertising, catalogs, and brochures; in-store events; and Internet marketing campaigns are all used by vendors to improve their brand equity and promote their products. In the approaching years, such elements are projected to bolster market expansion even more.

Bikes and Ride-ons Market Challenge

The increasing popularity of E-games

The growing popularity of e-games is one of the primary hurdles to the worldwide bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children's growth. Children are easily attracted to gaming and animation that can be accessed via PCs, consoles, and mobile phones, which is one of the key reasons for the growing popularity of e-games. The advent of the Xbox Series, for example, offers a direct challenge to the global market for baby and children's bikes and ride-ons.

Many unique games are being released by vendors such as Microsoft for both youngsters and adults. Furthermore, consumer loyalty to bicycles and ride-ons is low. Thus, the increasing popularity of e-games is expected to pose a serious threat to the growth of the market in focus over the next

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Bikes and Ride-ons Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Bikes and Ride-ons Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Early Rider Ltd

Funskool India Ltd

Hasbro Inc.

JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Kids2 Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd.

MGA Entertainment Inc.

Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

National Products Ltd

Peg Perego Spa

Razor USA LLC

Simba Dickie Group

Toy Quest

Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd.

Trunki

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis by Type

The manual pedal and push bikes and ride-on items sector would increase significantly in terms of market share for babies and children. Parents are concentrating their purchases on devices that allow youngsters to exercise while having fun while playing. These factors will increase demand for manual pedal and pushbikes, as well as ride-on items, which will drive market expansion in the future years.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for bikes and ride-ons for babies and children are the United States and Mexico. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Growing awareness of the negative effects of obesity and the rising incidence of childhood obesity in the region are causing parents to place a greater emphasis on outdoor activities for their children at a young age, facilitating the growth of the bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children in North America over the forecast period.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market - The outdoor gym equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 687.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Fantasy Sports Market - The fantasy sports market share is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Early Rider Ltd

10.4 Hasbro Inc.

10.5 JAKKS Pacific Inc.

10.6 Kids2 Inc.

10.7 Mattel Inc.

10.8 MGA Entertainment Inc.

10.9 National Products Ltd

10.10 Peg Perego Spa

10.11 Toy Quest

10.12 Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bikes-and-ride-ons-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-8-78-billion-at-a-cagr-of-9-33-rise-in-online-sales-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301536585.html

SOURCE Technavio