Bikes and Ride-ons Market share to register a growth of USD 8.78 billion at a CAGR of 9.33%| Rise in online sales to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bikes and Ride-ons Market share is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in online sales and increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors are significantly driving the Bikes and Ride-ons Market.
Our research report on "Bikes and Ride-ons Market for Babies and Children Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-20265" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Bikes and Ride-ons Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 8.27%
Key market segments: Type (manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons and battery-operated bikes and ride-ons) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 36%
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Scope for Babies and Children
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Early Rider Ltd, Funskool India Ltd, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., Mattel Inc., Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd., MGA Entertainment Inc., Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., National Products Ltd, Peg Perego Spa, Razor USA LLC, Simba Dickie Group, Toy Quest, Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd., Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd., and Trunki
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Trend
Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors
One of the significant bike and ride-ons market for babies and children market trends that are predicted to favorably influence the industry in the forecast period is increased vendor adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional methods. Consumer engagement, brand relevance, brand awareness, and directing customers to stores or shopping online are all priorities for vendors.
Direct marketing, which includes e-mails, print advertising, catalogs, and brochures; in-store events; and Internet marketing campaigns are all used by vendors to improve their brand equity and promote their products. In the approaching years, such elements are projected to bolster market expansion even more.
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Challenge
The increasing popularity of E-games
The growing popularity of e-games is one of the primary hurdles to the worldwide bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children's growth. Children are easily attracted to gaming and animation that can be accessed via PCs, consoles, and mobile phones, which is one of the key reasons for the growing popularity of e-games. The advent of the Xbox Series, for example, offers a direct challenge to the global market for baby and children's bikes and ride-ons.
Many unique games are being released by vendors such as Microsoft for both youngsters and adults. Furthermore, consumer loyalty to bicycles and ride-ons is low. Thus, the increasing popularity of e-games is expected to pose a serious threat to the growth of the market in focus over the next
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Bikes and Ride-ons Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Early Rider Ltd
Funskool India Ltd
Hasbro Inc.
JAKKS Pacific Inc.
Kids2 Inc.
Mattel Inc.
Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd.
MGA Entertainment Inc.
Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
National Products Ltd
Peg Perego Spa
Razor USA LLC
Simba Dickie Group
Toy Quest
Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.
Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd.
Trunki
Key Segment Analysis by Type
The manual pedal and push bikes and ride-on items sector would increase significantly in terms of market share for babies and children. Parents are concentrating their purchases on devices that allow youngsters to exercise while having fun while playing. These factors will increase demand for manual pedal and pushbikes, as well as ride-on items, which will drive market expansion in the future years.
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for bikes and ride-ons for babies and children are the United States and Mexico. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Growing awareness of the negative effects of obesity and the rising incidence of childhood obesity in the region are causing parents to place a greater emphasis on outdoor activities for their children at a young age, facilitating the growth of the bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children in North America over the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Early Rider Ltd
10.4 Hasbro Inc.
10.5 JAKKS Pacific Inc.
10.6 Kids2 Inc.
10.7 Mattel Inc.
10.8 MGA Entertainment Inc.
10.9 National Products Ltd
10.10 Peg Perego Spa
10.11 Toy Quest
10.12 Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
