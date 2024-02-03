Advertisement
BIL Outflows Pass $2 Bln: ETF Flows as of Feb. 2

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,217.99

356,569.61

0.62%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,939.02

241,543.20

0.80%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,811.53

485,555.14

0.37%

JGLO

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

596.50

1,567.63

38.05%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

588.18

19,193.19

3.06%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

586.89

389,241.08

0.15%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

495.31

8,106.12

6.11%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

349.45

5,223.90

6.69%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

339.77

418,690.99

0.08%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

267.38

101,781.70

0.26%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-2,074.09

31,078.68

-6.67%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-1,099.77

60,313.72

-1.82%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-704.72

35,580.08

-1.98%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-322.44

10,699.28

-3.01%

SPYD

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

-292.89

6,663.29

-4.40%

MDY

SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust

-261.84

19,646.55

-1.33%

PAVE

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

-253.25

5,746.60

-4.41%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-187.67

20,519.16

-0.91%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-165.90

12,637.82

-1.31%

JIRE

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

-157.63

5,997.25

-2.63%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

43.10

6,808.91

0.63%

Asset Allocation

-4.10

16,858.70

-0.02%

Commodities

11.74

126,980.64

0.01%

Currency

171.51

31,408.06

0.55%

International Equity

989.05

1,358,679.92

0.07%

International Fixed Income

245.66

173,268.34

0.14%

Inverse

-272.91

14,118.23

-1.93%

Leveraged

1,074.47

82,540.06

1.30%

U.S. Equity

5,790.51

5,022,342.58

0.12%

U.S. Fixed Income

-278.25

1,371,735.79

-0.02%

Total:

7,770.79

8,204,741.23

0.09%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


