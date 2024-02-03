BIL Outflows Pass $2 Bln: ETF Flows as of Feb. 2
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,217.99
356,569.61
0.62%
1,939.02
241,543.20
0.80%
1,811.53
485,555.14
0.37%
596.50
1,567.63
38.05%
588.18
19,193.19
3.06%
586.89
389,241.08
0.15%
495.31
8,106.12
6.11%
349.45
5,223.90
6.69%
339.77
418,690.99
0.08%
267.38
101,781.70
0.26%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,074.09
31,078.68
-6.67%
-1,099.77
60,313.72
-1.82%
-704.72
35,580.08
-1.98%
-322.44
10,699.28
-3.01%
-292.89
6,663.29
-4.40%
-261.84
19,646.55
-1.33%
-253.25
5,746.60
-4.41%
-187.67
20,519.16
-0.91%
-165.90
12,637.82
-1.31%
-157.63
5,997.25
-2.63%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
43.10
6,808.91
0.63%
Asset Allocation
-4.10
16,858.70
-0.02%
Commodities
11.74
126,980.64
0.01%
Currency
171.51
31,408.06
0.55%
International Equity
989.05
1,358,679.92
0.07%
International Fixed Income
245.66
173,268.34
0.14%
Inverse
-272.91
14,118.23
-1.93%
Leveraged
1,074.47
82,540.06
1.30%
U.S. Equity
5,790.51
5,022,342.58
0.12%
U.S. Fixed Income
-278.25
1,371,735.79
-0.02%
Total:
7,770.79
8,204,741.23
0.09%
