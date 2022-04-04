U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,882.75
    +19.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.37
    +3.10 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0040 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6460
    +0.1560 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,996.07
    -404.46 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.73
    +42.46 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.70
    +2.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

BILBAO-BISCAY WELCOMES FIRST WELLBEING SUMMIT FOR SOCIAL CHANGE WITH SPEAKERS, ARTISTS AND MAJOR COMMISSIONED PIECES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

·4 min read

Co-creators Ashoka, Impact Hub, Porticus, Skoll Foundation, Synergos Institute, and Georgetown University will convene experts to discuss the intersection of wellbeing and intergenerational trauma; neuroscience; spirituality and rituals; diversity, equity and inclusion; economics; and technology

BILBAO-BISCAY, Spain, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wellbeing Project announced its first-ever Wellbeing Summit for Social Change, a global event bringing together social change, governmental, arts and business leaders working at the intersection of individual and collective wellbeing, in Bilbao-Biscay, Spain from June 1-3, 2022. The summit represents a critical moment in driving systemic cultural change for the improved mental health and wellbeing of all changemakers.

The three-day summit will consist of ground-breaking talks, conversations and panel discussions highlighting the connections between individual, organizational and societal wellbeing. Speakers will delve into how a deeply embedded culture of wellbeing can alter and inform our approach to driving positive systemic change.

The arts play an integral role in the development of a new language for inner wellbeing and social change and can provide a greater understanding and expression of the human experience. The summit will bring exhibits, newly commissioned works of art and a vibrant performing arts program to Bilbao. Involving more than 85 artists at 10 venues, the event offers participants and the residents of Bilbao to take an emotional and interactive journey exploring wellbeing.

Inspiring and creative immersion labs will pair artists and speakers for deep-dives into topics that include neuroscience and wellbeing; intergenerational trauma; spirituality and rituals; diversity, equity and inclusion; business and organizational wellbeing, economics and wellbeing; and technology and wellbeing.

"The Wellbeing Project is on a mission to initiate and bring to life a culture of inner wellbeing and Bilbao-Biscay is the perfect place to unite a global audience of changemakers, artists and activists," said Aaron Pereira, Project Co-Lead for The Wellbeing Project. "We aim to create a profound experience and understanding of wellbeing in the context of social change leading to a personal and collective call to action."

"This summit will represent the work of extraordinary people and institutions from over 60 countries and five continents," added Sandrine Woitrin, Project Co-Lead of The Wellbeing Project. "Attendees and the community at large will experience innovative mechanisms to express and explore their inner selves through art and innovative thinking."

The Wellbeing Summit chose the location in Bilbao, in the region of Biscay, because it is an international hub for art and culture. It is an example of a place in the process of deepening its transformation by focusing on a Charter of Values that centers on improving the wellbeing of its citizens and the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Bilbao is pleased to host this first edition of the Wellbeing Summit for Social Change, which, I am sure, will help to set the road map for this new revolution in the making," said Juan Mari Aburto, Mayor of Bilbao. "Over the years, Bilbao has been committed to a model of urban and human development that guarantees the possibility of realizing full and dignified life projects for all the people who live and work in this city. Our commitment to human wellbeing has become an international model that will help us to build hope for the future."

For a full list of speakers and artists, please visit here.

The participants of this event will attend largely by invitation to ensure a diverse, representative and pluralistic community of attendees. This will be the first of two global summits The Wellbeing Project will convene with the second to be announced for 2024. To learn more and apply to attend, please visit here.

Following the in-person summit, there will be virtual elements available to the public hosted by Parker J. Palmer, Author, Educator and Activist; Founder and Senior Partner Emeritus of the Center for Courage and Renewal and Sharon Salzberg, NY Times Bestselling Author and Meditation Teacher.

Partners include BBVA; Bizkaia - Government of Biscay; City of Bilbao; Latham & Watkins; Azkuna Zentroa; Canadian Embassy of Madrid; Community Arts Network; Driflessen Collection; Guggenheim Bilbao; MIT Media Labs; Museo De Bellas Artes de Bilbao; Thyssen Bornemisza Art Contemporary; The Roberth H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global; The Rubin Museum of Art; Science Gallery; and Ursala Hauser.

About The Wellbeing Project
The Wellbeing Project is a global initiative focused on catalyzing a culture of inner wellbeing for all changemakers and structured in four pillars - model programs; research and evaluation; learning, convening and enabling; and storytelling and connecting. The organization is inspired by love, care and compassion for all the people who work to build a better world, as well as to support the many causes and movements for which we all work. The Wellbeing Project is co-created with Ashoka, Impact Hub, Porticus, the Skoll Foundation, the Synergos Institute, and Georgetown University. Learn more at wellbeing-project.org.

Contact:
Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
wellbeingproject@sunshinesachs.com

The Wellbeing Project
media@wellbeing-project.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bilbao-biscay-welcomes-first-wellbeing-summit-for-social-change-with-speakers-artists-and-major-commissioned-pieces-from-around-the-world-301516664.html

SOURCE The Wellbeing Project

Recommended Stories

  • Business Seen: SW President David Hudson retiring from Xcel Energy

    David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas (SPS), is retiring on May 1 after 38 years of service to the company.

  • What MacKenzie Scott's $3.2 million donation means to Oxnard Boys & Girls Clubs

    When I was told that MacKenzie Scott would be investing $3.2 million into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, I cried.

  • Traveling nurse in Mississippi headed to Ukraine border

    Mississippi nurse Mallory Archer is headed to the border of Poland and Ukraine.

  • Warm Meals Warm Hearts program has been a success: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

    This list of good news in Ocala/Marion County includes an update on the Warm Meals Warm Hearts program for seniors. Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

  • Natural History Museum may have shared visitor data with Facebook during pandemic

    The Natural History Museum shared visitor data with Facebook as cultural attractions “hoovered up” personal details during the pandemic, The Telegraph has learned.

  • Martial Arts History Museum Launches $5 Million Expansion Project

    Museum celebrates 23rd year with biggest campaign Burbank, CA – To further advance cultural diversity, promote school visitation, and combat Asian Hate, the Martial Arts History Museum is launching its 2-year “$5 Million Expansion Campaign” this...

  • CANADA SUPPORTS 41 NEW HOMES IN PETERBOROUGH

    Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as people in Canadian communities, including Peterborough.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Fed’s Williams Sees Sequence of Steps to Raise Rates to Neutral

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said officials sho

  • Buying a Second Home to Rent: Dos and Don'ts

    While there are financial benefits to investing in rental property, there are risks—tenants who don't pay their rent and the headache of being a landlord—as well. You'll need to weigh taxes, real estate appreciation, mortgage, and maintenance costs, and your desire to be a landlord when deciding if owning a rental is a wise financial move. You can sell a rental property and roll the proceeds into other rental property without paying capital gains taxes.

  • Can I Borrow From an IRA Without Penalty?

    A 60-day rollover rule applies to all types of IRAs, allowing you to withdraw and repay assets within two months. That rule has changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Waver After Hong Kong Stocks Surge

    U.S. stock futures wavered and oil prices rose in volatile trading as investors monitored Russia’s war with Ukraine. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat and contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 gained 0.1% on Monday. Twitter shares surged more than 20% premarket after Tesla CEO reported that he held a stake of 9.2% in the social-media company as of March 14.

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Wa

  • Government urged to launch skilled refugee visas to address UK’s tech skills shortage

    Britain should give special visas to people in war zones who have strong technology skills, a leading online bank has said. Zopa Bank has spoken to ministers about plans to introduce a tech and skilled refugee visa that it argues will help tackle the UK’s technical skills shortage, sources said.

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march to

  • Oil Climbs Above $100 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN

  • Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

    Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber. The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business. The start of talks, announced by the company on Saturday, is yet another sign that TIM plans to chart a different course to a non-binding approach for all of its business made by U.S. fund KKR in November.