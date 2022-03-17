U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

Bilia’s Annual Report 2021 on the website

Bilia AB
·1 min read
Bilia AB
Bilia AB


In Bilia, sustainability is an important objective. Bilia’s Annual Report for 2021 is therefore available in digital form on Bilia’s website www.bilia.com.
If you wish to receive a printed version of the Annual Report, please contact us at info@bilia.se.

Gothenburg, March 17, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 17 March 2022, at 08:30 CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachments


