U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,351.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,846.00
    +14.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.10
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.98
    -0.55 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -16.60 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    -0.76 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.45
    +7.11 (+33.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0640
    -0.1660 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,797.76
    -4,710.39 (-9.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.28
    -20.86 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,611.00
    -40.96 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Bilia expands the number of brands through acquisitions of Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bilia AB
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Bilia has today concluded an agreement to acquire an authorized Porsche dealer who conducts sales and service operations for Porsche cars at two facilities in southern Sweden, Porsche Center Malmö and Porsche Center Helsingborg. The acquisition includes the properties where the business is conducted. The agreement is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

The business that is expected to be acquired, Ferdinand Holding AB, with associated operations and two real estate companies, reported for 2020 a turnover of about
SEK 980 M and an operating profit of approximately SEK 60 M. The number of employees is about 40. Current owners, Gustav Lundh, Lars-Bertil Rantzow and Johan Persson, will continue to work in the company and run the business further after the change of ownership. The operation’s capital employed and agreed surplus values amount to about SEK 320 M. The takeover of the two real estate companies is made at a value of about
SEK 130 M. The Bilia Group’s capital employed and net debt is estimated to increase, related to the acquisition, by about SEK 450 M. About 10 per cent of the purchase price will consist of own Bilia shares which will be valued to the average share price on Nasdaq ten days before paying the purchase price. Bilia currently holds 4,481,210 own shares. Bilia is expecting to take over the operations on 3 May 2021.

Per Avander, Bilia’s Managing Director and CEO, comments:
”I’m very happy to see Bilia in the future cooperate with the brand Porsche. Together with Porsche Sweden we will continue their successful growth journey and see opportunities for future expansion. We are already jointly evaluating further concrete business potential in the local area. We and Porsche Sweden have a consensus on the importance of a high customer satisfaction and professional advice on current and future sales. Furthermore, we are both happy and grateful that the current owners will continue to work with us at Bilia and share their experience and knowledge concerning Porsche. Thanks to this acquisition, in the future Bilia can offer customers an additional car brand in southern Sweden.”

Gustav Lundh, Managing Director and current owner, comments:
”We are proud and happy to have Bilia as new owner, as they attach great importance to both staff and customer satisfaction and is a company that shares our important core values. Bilia has great experience in the corporate market and has shown good results concerning the increasingly growing and important service market business, where our two Porsche Centers will have great benefit from Bilia’s experience and knowledge. We three owners will of course remain in the same roles in the company and will together with our employees and customers further develop the Porsche business in Skåne to the next level, and with Bilia’s support we have the best conditions to succeed!

Raine Wermelin, Managing Director Porsche Sverige AB, comments:
”From Porsche Sweden we look forward to working with Bilia, to continue to develop the Porsche business in both Malmö and Helsingborg. We see in this business exciting opportunities, where the good local customer relations and for Porsche specific experiences, can now be combined with the experience and competence Bilia has in areas such as service market and business sales.
Porsche Sweden would like to thank Gustav Lundh, Lars-Bertil Rantzow and Johan Persson for dedicated and successful entrepreneurship in the Porsche business. We are grateful that this cooperation can continue, even if partly in new forms.”

Gothenburg, February 26, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 26, 2021, at 08:30 CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, among first in Asia-Pacific region

    Australia's aviation regulator said on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban on flights to and from the country that use the Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, among the first in the Asia-Pacific region to do so. "We ... are confident that the aircraft are safe," Graeme Crawford, the acting chief of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, said in a statement. The regulator has accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as state of design for the 737 MAX, he added.

  • Exclusive: Chinese banks, Australia's Macquarie tiptoe into Asian oil finance void

    Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations. Established financiers still taking on oil transactions, such as France's BNP Paribas and Singapore's OCBC, have raised compliance standards and are shying away from higher-risk small traders and refiners, according to interviews with over a dozen trading and banking executives. Beijing-controlled Bank of China, ICBC Standard and Agricultural Bank of China are among the few institutions that are expanding credit in the sector, mostly as customers activate dormant lending facilities set up previously but left unused as they were viewed as too expensive or restrictive.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Hits Multi-Year Peak as Interest Rate Spread Widens

    Fed Chair Powell reiterated this week that U.S. interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economy.

  • How Institutions Will Take Crypto Mainstream

    If bitcoin is anti-establishment, what happens when the establishment joins the party?

  • Stock Price at Japan’s Top Brokerage Riding High Thanks to Bitcoin Boom: Report

    The brokerage's venture into cryptocurrency has increased the company's quarter-on-quarter growth threefold.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $49K After Two Extremely Volatile Trading Days

    There are signs some of the excessive leverage had been wrung out of the market, implying the potential for a fresh more to the upside, analysts said.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax refunds flow into economy far behind last year's pace

    Nearly $47.4 billion in tax refunds have been issued so far this year, but that's a far cry from more than $117 billion for the same time last year.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Weekly Slide in a Year Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally this year has hit a speed bump, putting it on track for the worst weekly slide in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The largest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 21% this week, the most since March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 23% this week.The price earlier dipped to as low as $45,525, nearing a key Fibonacci level at around $45,000, before recovering some losses to about $46,375 as of 6:21 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid wider chaos in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped in seven of the past eight sessions as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. declined.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning fivefold rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold holding at $1,764 per ounce, down about 1.1% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.4% in the same period, on track for its strongest gain in a month.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 20% this week, with losses at one point racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin has evaporated as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates pricing, additional analysis.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Make a Triple-Leveraged Bet Tech Pain Won’t Last

    (Bloomberg) -- As hordes of day traders show their force in markets once again, a triple-leveraged exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 is on pace for its best week of inflows on record.The $11 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) has attracted almost $800 million of fresh cash in the span, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund has lured substantial inflows despite a price drop of more than 6% amid a selloff in large technology companies. It fell again on Thursday, joining broader equity-market losses.The high-flying tech names that have led the bull market in stocks from pandemic lows have faced ongoing turmoil as Treasury yields climb and high valuations become increasingly unpalatable. In the meantime, expectations for broader economic reopenings are breathing life into the long-neglected value shares -- putting the Russell 2000 Index of small caps on track to beat the Nasdaq 100 for a sixth straight month.“When you’re investing into anything that’s triple leveraged, that’s absolutely a speculative tool,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. Is it investing or gambling? That’s the line you start walking down.”TQQQ is a favorite among retail investors who re-emerged late Wednesday, sending Reddit-favorite stocks soaring. The ETF is currently listed as the security with the 14th highest volume of orders on Fidelity’s website.“You still have very solidly positive sentiment on the part of individual investors,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, the investment arm of retirement-savings giant TIAA. “As long as retail investors remain bullish, you could continue to see volatility in some of these popular names.”(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.