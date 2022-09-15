Bilia expands the number of brands with Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra through an acquisition in Sweden

Bilia AB





Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire Söderbergs Personbilar i Norrköping AB. The business is conducted in seven facilities located in Norrköping and Nyköping. Söderbergs Personbilar i Norrköping AB is a dealer of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra cars as well as Volkswagen transport vehicles with associated sales of used cars and service operations.

The agreement is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and due diligence. The deal is expected to take place on 15 December 2022.

Söderbergs Personbilar i Norrköping AB´s sales amounted to approximately SEK 1 Bn, with an operational margin of 3.3 per cent. The number of employees were 210 at the end of 2021. The capital employed plus agreed surplus values amounts to approximately SEK 300 M.

Per Avander, Bilia AB, Managing Director and CEO, comments:

"I am very happy and proud that Bilia will get the privilege of working with the Volkswagen Group's brands. We welcome Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra to the Bilia family and consider them to be an excellent complement to our already high-quality car brand portfolio."

Claes Jerveland, Volkswagen Group Sverige AB, President and CEO, comments:

“ We welcome Bilia as a partner in Södermanland and Östergötland while at the same time expressing our appreciation to the Bergström family, owners of Söderbergs Personbilar, for a long and very good collaboration. We are now looking forward to how Bilia, who we already know as the owner of Porsche Center Malmö and Helsingborg, together with the staff, develops the business in Södermanland and Östergötland further. As we are going through changes towards electrification, connected cars and digital processes, local customer service is still our most important focus."

Christer Bergström, Bergström Invest in Nyköping AB, owner of Söderbergs Personbilar i Norrköping AB, comments:

"We, the Bergström family, are proud that Bilia has shown a strong interest in our business. We feel a great responsibility towards our employees, our customers and partners and it is important that a successful, serious, and long-term owner like Bilia wants to continue developing our business. Therefore, this agreement feels extra satisfying and I am convinced that it will give the business the best conditions for the future."

Gothenburg, 15 September 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Landrover and XPENG and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

