Bilia and Porsche Sweden strengthen cooperation through new establishment of Porsche Center in Kristianstad

Bilia AB





Bilia currently conducts sales and service from the German sports car manufacturer Porsche at two Porsche Centers in southern Sweden, in Malmö and in Helsingborg.

Together with Porsche Sweden, we are now preparing the next step of our collaboration by planning for a new establishment and construction of another Porsche sales and service facility in Kristianstad. At present there are a total of eleven Porsche Centers in Sweden. New Porsche Center Kristianstad will increase Bilia’s presence in the region and enable even better service for new and existing Porsche customers.

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO Bilia AB, comments:

”We are very happy to be able to continue our journey together with Porsche Sweden by establishing a completely new full-service facility, in accordance with Bilia’s One-stop-shop concept, for our operation in the Porsche business. This means that Bilia will continue to be a strong representative of Porsche in the southern part of Sweden.”

Reine Wermelin, Director Porsche Sweden, comments:

”We are grateful for the continued trust Bilia shows us through such an investment. Porsche in Sweden has had a strong sales trend for several years. Our rechargeable cars, where sales have now passed 60 per cent, contribute to further growth. Thus, there is a need to continue to increase the capacity of the dealer network. Bilia’s establishment of Porsche Center Kristianstad helps us to continue to look positively to the future.”

Gothenburg, April 13, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Story continues

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachment



