Bilia has reached an agreement on the sale of four facilities in Bergslagen

Bilia AB
·1 min read
In this article:
As part of the agreement in principle on the future cooperation between Volvo Cars and Bilia on 1 October 2021 Bilia has signed a binding letter of intent to sell four facilities in Bergslagen to Bilkompaniet i Dalarna AB.

The sale refers to the facilities in Avesta, Hedemora, Fagersta and Sala. These facilities conduct sales of new cars, used cars and service for Volvo and Renault. The sale is expected to take place on 1 January 2022.

The parties will now begin final contract negotiations, which are expected to be completed in the autumn. The transfer is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

Gothenburg, October 6, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment


