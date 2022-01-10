Bilia has reached an agreement to sell the remaining operations in Germany





Bilia has reached an agreement to sell the remaining four BMW/Mini facilities in Germany to Autohaus Krah + Enders GmbH & Co. KG, a BMW dealer in Germany.

The sale is expected to take place on 1 February 2022 and result in a loss of about SEK 30 M, which will be reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. The business divested in Germany reports sales of about SEK 800 M and an operating loss of about SEK 30 M over the past two years.

The loss will be reported outside the operating profit, but will be charged to the operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021.

