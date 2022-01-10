U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Bilia has reached an agreement to sell the remaining operations in Germany

Bilia AB
·1 min read
In this article:
Bilia has reached an agreement to sell the remaining four BMW/Mini facilities in Germany to Autohaus Krah + Enders GmbH & Co. KG, a BMW dealer in Germany.

The sale is expected to take place on 1 February 2022 and result in a loss of about SEK 30 M, which will be reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. The business divested in Germany reports sales of about SEK 800 M and an operating loss of about SEK 30 M over the past two years.

The loss will be reported outside the operating profit, but will be charged to the operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gothenburg, January 10, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment


