Biliary Stents Market in Health Care Supplies Industry | Technavio Predicts $ 46.83 Mn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 46.83 million is expected in the biliary stents market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biliary stents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biliary Stents Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the biliary stents market in the healthcare supplies industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biliary Stents Market size

Biliary Stents Market trends

Biliary Stents Market industry analysis

The biliary stents market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing target population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with biliary stents will hamper the market growth.

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biliary stents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biliary stents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biliary stents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biliary stents market vendors

