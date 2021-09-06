U.S. markets closed

Biliary Stents Market in Health Care Supplies Industry | Technavio Predicts $ 46.83 Mn Growth During 2021-2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 46.83 million is expected in the biliary stents market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biliary stents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled Biliary Stents Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Download the Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biliary Stents Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45575

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the biliary stents market in the healthcare supplies industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Biliary Stents Market size

  • Biliary Stents Market trends

  • Biliary Stents Market industry analysis

The biliary stents market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing target population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with biliary stents will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biliary stents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biliary stents market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the biliary stents market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the biliary stents market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biliary stents market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Metal stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plastic stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • CONMED Corp.

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/biliary-stents-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/biliary-stentsmarket

