Biliary Stents Market in Health Care Supplies Industry | Technavio Predicts $ 46.83 Mn Growth During 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 46.83 million is expected in the biliary stents market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biliary stents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biliary Stents Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the biliary stents market in the healthcare supplies industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Biliary Stents Market size
Biliary Stents Market trends
Biliary Stents Market industry analysis
The biliary stents market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing target population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with biliary stents will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biliary stents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biliary Stents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist biliary stents market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biliary stents market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biliary stents market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biliary stents market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Metal stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Plastic stents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc.
CONMED Corp.
Cook Medical LLC
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
Medtronic Plc
Olympus Corp.
Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.
W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
