Biliary Stents Market Size Worth US$ 549.14 million With CAGR of 4.86% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Biliary Stents Market was estimated at US$ 358.26 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 549.14 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The global biliary stents market has been evaluated from four different perspectives –product, application, end user, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global biliary stents market is split into two segments based on the type:

Metal

Polymer

The category metal biliary stents witnessed the highest CAGR in 2021. The ease of insertion, longer patency due to the large luminal diameters, decreased risk of dislodgment or migration, increased longevity, and widespread usage in interventional endoscopy for various malignant obstructions are all factors that contribute to the segment's rapid growth. Due to the mesh, metal stents have two advantages over plastic stents: first, they do not obstruct side branches; second, because the majority of hilar tumors are solid and round, tumor ingrowth perhaps happens less frequently. Based on their capability for expansion, metal stents are offered, which can also result in improved client acceptance due to greater benefits. The market for metal biliary stents developed in 2021 due to the expanding improvements in these devices. For instance, if the patient's remaining life expectancy is greater than 4-6 months, metal stents are more cost-effective than plastic biliary stents. To treat malignant biliary blockage, exposed metal stents are typically chosen over plastic ones.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Depending on the applications the global biliary stents market is segmented into:

Bilio-Pancreatic Leakages

Malignant Obstruction

Benign Biliary Structures

Gallstones

The gallstone segment is found to hold the largest share of the global biliary stents market in 2021. One of the major reasons for the highest growth of this market is increasing older population as gallstone disease is more common according to age. Before the age of 20, biliary tract symptomatic calculous disease is uncommon, and when it does occur, it frequently affects those with long-term risk factors such cystic fibrosis or hemolytic anemia. Also, gallstone disease has been linked to a variety of medications. Thus, the increased use of multiple drugs such as ceftriaxone, clofibrate, oral contraceptives, estrogen replacement, progestogens, and octreotide are among the most often found responsible mostly in female population. Particularly in women, obesity is a substantial risk factor for gallstone disease. Obesity-related hypersecretion of cholesterol is a significant pathogenic factor. Increased leisure and strenuous exercise seem to lower the risk of gallstone disease. Rapid weight reduction on very low-calorie diets has been linked to an increased risk of gallstone disease. Gallstones are becoming more common as a result of shifting consumer preferences, rising health concerns, and a growing demand among consumers to have a trim and healthy body. According to studies, those who are following weight loss regimens, such as drastically reduced calorie diets or surgical weight-loss treatments, are more likely to develop gallstone disease than people who are not dieting. Therefore, the global emergence of gallstones is triggering the need for biliary stents as a treatment strategy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

On the basis of regions, the global biliary stents market is classified as:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America controlled the world market. Some of the key aspects that will influence the regional market growth are the growing elderly population, which is more prone to conditions including pancreatic cancer, gallstones, and other malignant obstructions. For instance, the National Institute of Health estimates that between 42 and 73 Americans out of every 100,000 have chronic pancreatitis. Additionally, according to the American Cancer Society, 62,210 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer (32,970 men and 29,240 women) in recent years. Also, the prevalence of gallstones among Pima Indians in Arizona is the highest in the world. Gallstone disease affects 90% of Pima women over the age of 65. Gallstone disease is more common in both men and women in Norway and Chile, as well as among Canadian Micmac Indians, Hispanics, and Mexican American women. Additionally, the country's citizens can more easily access hospital services recognitions to the region's strong health infrastructure. North America has the most developed and reliable healthcare infrastructure, as well as stronger healthcare cost reimbursement rules, which all help to explain North America's dominance over the world market for biliary stents. The number of super-specialty treatments available to treat the disease is increasing as more and more people have access to medical insurance. A boost to the industry is also being provided by recent research on biodegradable stents. The European region, like the American region, has conveniently accessible medical facilities and a large proportion of older citizens, both of which are expected to increase demand for stents in the market. As medical facilities are built in the Asia Pacific region, the proportion of the old population grows, and young people lead more sedentary lifestyles, it is predicted that demand for biliary stents would increase.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Key companies operating the global biliary stents market are:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A.

Boston Medical Products

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical Inc.

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

M.I. Tech

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ENDO-FLEX GmbH

Cardinal Health

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Cook Medical Inc.

