Bilibili Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced that the Company’s voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) became effective today. Bilibili is now a dual-primary-listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States.



“We believe our conversion from a secondary to a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will further expand our investor base, as well as provide more liquidity for our securities and more flexibility in the capital market,” said Mr. Rui Chen, chairman and chief executive officer of Bilibili. “Moreover, our Class Z ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange may soon become eligible for the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, which will provide accredited investors in Mainland China access to trade our shares directly.”

The Company’s Class Z ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Company’s American depositary shares quoted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market are mutually fungible.

