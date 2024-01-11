Bilibili Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BILI) recent 11% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Bilibili's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insiders own 21% of Bilibili

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$4.5b last week after a 11% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 60% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Bilibili, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bilibili.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bilibili?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bilibili does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bilibili, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Bilibili is not owned by hedge funds. With a 12% stake, CEO Rui Chen is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bilibili

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bilibili Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$932m stake in this US$4.5b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 18% of Bilibili stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

