Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Could Be 24% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Bilibili's estimated fair value is US$15.03 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Bilibili is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of US$11.48

Analyst price target for BILI is CN¥15.11 which is similar to our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) -CN¥575.4m CN¥1.07b CN¥2.84b CN¥3.17b CN¥3.42b CN¥3.63b CN¥3.82b CN¥3.98b CN¥4.12b CN¥4.25b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.87% Est @ 6.20% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.20% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% -CN¥528 CN¥900 CN¥2.2k CN¥2.3k CN¥2.2k CN¥2.2k CN¥2.1k CN¥2.0k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥17b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥4.3b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.3%) = CN¥66b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥66b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= CN¥28b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥45b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bilibili as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.180. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bilibili

Strength

Cash in surplus of total debt.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for BILI.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

