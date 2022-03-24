U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Bilibili Joins Hands with Shanghai Mental Health Center to Provide Professional Online Mental Health Support to Users

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilibili, the video community for the young generation in China, formed a partnership with Shanghai Mental Health Center (SMHC) on March 24, to provide more professional mental health support to Bilibili users.

SMHC will launch four official video accounts on Bilibili covering different aspects of mental health, such as addiction and mood disorders, to provide users with professional information and knowledge about mental health.

SMHC's volunteer team will also handle some of the inquiries previously handled by Bilibili Energy Gas Station, a project supported by Bilibili's Customer Service Center that helps users resolve negative emotions. The volunteer team is one of the most professional psychological intervention teams in Eastern China.

Additionally, doctors from SMHC will be available on Bilibili during certain times each week to provide online support for users with emotional distress.

Bilibili launched Energy Gas Station in June 2019 to help users cope with their negative emotions (PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)
Bilibili launched Energy Gas Station in June 2019 to help users cope with their negative emotions (PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)

Established in 1935, SMHC is now one of the largest and most comprehensive mental health institutions in China. It is responsible for mental health treatment, counseling and scientific research for the entire city of Shanghai.

"SMHC has been long committed to promote the mental health of the entire society. We noticed that more and more people are paying attention to the importance of mental health. We are glad to form partnership with Bilibili to support the public on mental health issues, especially the young generation." said Xie Bin, the secretary of the Party Committee of SMHC.

Bilibili has been helping users cope with their negative emotions since 2018. In June 2019, Bilibili launched the Energy Gas Station project to provide users support via online customer service or phone calls. Bilibili also partnered with the Shanghai Youth Public Service Center to guide users to get help from public welfare hotlines.

As of December 2021, Bilibili Energy Gas Station has provided 119,514 emotional support sessions and 34,739 emergency mental health interventions.

As a video community with high representation of young users, Bilibili shows the company's commitment to social responsibility by supporting the healthy development of young people. With professional medical guidance from SMHC, Bilibili will continue to provide mental health support to more users and help young people better handle difficult emotions.

ABOUT BILIBILI INC

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.

(PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)
(PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)

SOURCE BILIBILI

