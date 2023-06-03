Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 9.3% this week, taking three-year losses to 56%

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 56% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 37%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Bilibili isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Bilibili wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Bilibili saw its revenue grow by 33% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Bilibili is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

Bilibili shareholders are down 37% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bilibili that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

