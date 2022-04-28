U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.00
    +26.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,265.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,156.25
    +147.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.80
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.01
    -1.01 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2530
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6900
    +0.2460 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,357.91
    +1,036.59 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.23
    +19.31 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,540.37
    +153.74 (+0.58%)
     

Bilibili Releases Authorized "Cheers UP" NFT Collection for Buyers Outside of China

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilibili, the leading video community for the young generation in China, released an authorized "Cheers UP" NFT collection for buyers outside of China. Now the program is open for registration.

The Cheers UP NFT collection is a representation of Bilibili&#39;s community culture
The Cheers UP NFT collection is a representation of Bilibili's community culture

The collection consists of 10,000 PFPs (Profile Picture) issued on Ethereum: 233 for the project team and 9,767 for verified wallets via raffle—each with a random image design. The PFPs are divided into levels based on their rarity and each image features unique characteristics including different items held in their hands, faces, clothes, skin tone, and headwear.

The "Cheers UP" NFT collection represents Bilibili's community culture, as "Bilibili Cheers" is a signature slogan for the company. Bilibili's thriving content ecosystem and rich community scenarios increase NFTs' value and create more possibilities in related field.

For more information on the "Cheers UP" NFT please refer to: https://cryptonatty.io; Twitter: @CryptoNatty_io

ABOUT BILIBILI INC

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.

(PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)
(PRNewsfoto/BILIBILI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bilibili-releases-authorized-cheers-up-nft-collection-for-buyers-outside-of-china-301534876.html

SOURCE BILIBILI

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Looked for Flaws in Its Dreamliner and Couldn’t Stop Finding Them

    Under pressure from the FAA, the plane maker increased scrutiny of its manufacturing. The result has been a string of Dreamliner delays that have become headaches for both Boeing and the airlines waiting for delivery. “What happens when you take a microscope to anything?”

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged in late trading after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collaps

  • Which Metaverse Stocks Hold the Most Promise?

    It's been many months now since Mark Zuckerberg single-handedly turned the metaverse from an abstract sci-fi concept to one of the hottest trends in the tech space. As exciting as it is to want to invest in the next digital frontier that could include immerse virtual and augmented reality experiences, it can be tough to spot the biggest winners. Though Meta's company name makes it an obvious choice, it may not even be a frontrunner once VR and AR are ready to go mainstream and begin the process

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record quarterly revenue for the last quarter immediately pushed Qualcomm shares up about 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Near Breakout Zone, SOL Eyes Bullish Break

    Bitcoin price traded to $37,750 before correcting higher, Ethereum’s ether is testing $2,900, and SOL could rally if it breaks the $102 resistance.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

    In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

  • It's Not Too Early to Prepare for 6G

    By Ron Nersesian

  • Apple trusts you to fix your own iPhone now

    Apple said it’s now allowing customers to do their own repairs on their iPhones in the US, and soon on Mac computers too, reversing a policy in which unauthorized tinkering voided the company’s product warranty. Apple’s self service repair option, which was rolled out in the US on Wednesday, will expand to additional countries—beginning in Europe—later this year. In March, a bill was submitted to the US Senate to mandate companies allow right for repair.

  • T-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth

    Although the move to 5G and fiber optic-powered broadband internet has come at a huge cost for U.S. telecom players, hunger for data in a connected world is expected to drive a big rise in subscriber numbers in the coming years. Last week, Verizon reported a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss, while AT&T saw a surge in customer additions as more people opted for 5G.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

    Ether has promised to do better. It has promised to go to the next level, edging out crypto rivals and even outshining the godfather, bitcoin. The No.2 cryptocurrency was supposed to be weeks away from the "merge", a transformative June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum to make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry, holding out the prospect of a meaner and cleaner crypto future.

  • Samsung Elec sees component shortages persisting in H2, solid server chip demand

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 51% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips, but cautioned that component shortages will likely continue in the second half. The world's top memory chip and smartphone maker said demand for server chips is expected to be relatively solid in the second half, but the pace at which component shortages are resolved will need constant monitoring. Samsung's operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($11.1 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, from 9.38 trillion won a year earlier.

  • Apple Pay vs. Google Pay: How They Work

    Apple Pay and Google Pay are largely identical offerings. Apple may be to be easier to use, but Google has a more features.

  • Early Money: A San Francisco startup is hoping to lure new people into home swapping

    Kindred isn't aiming to be the next Airbnb. Instead, it's focusing on people who want to join a network of home swappers.

  • Tenable to buy cybersecurity startup for $44.5M

    Tenable plans to integrate Bit Discovery's monitoring technology across all of its products so customers can more easily identify and eliminate areas of known and unknown security risk.

  • iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models

    The iPhone 14 has appeared in a number of rumors, giving us a good idea of Apple’s iPhone strategy for this year. The leaks suggest that the standard and Pro models will be more divergent than in recent years. It will be more than just the designs. iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature better … The post iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models appeared first on BGR.

  • Senior-friendly tech: Digital roommates, animatronic pets and an airbag belt to prevent broken hips

    Soon, seniors will outnumber young people in the U.S. That means they'll need help with personal care. This tech was created with that need in mind.