From a bilingual social worker to health care, here are new hires in the Wilmington area

Licensed real estate associate and broker Jennifer Davidson has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier Properties. A Wilmington real estate professional since 2018, Davidson recently graduated from the 2023 Cape Fear Realtor Leadership Academy. She works out of Berkshire Hathaway’s Landfall office in Wilmington.

Dosher Memorial Hospital welcomes 2 new board members

Charles Drew and Angela Wadsworth were both recently sworn in as new members of the Dosher Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees are elected officials, voted in by the residents of Smithville Township.

Drew, who is a Southport native, has a 31-year tenure as an employee with the city of Southport, was a 25-year volunteer with the Southport Fire Department and has served as the fire chief for the last 10. He is an instructor at Brunswick Community College, a member of the Southport Lions Club, a lifetime member of the Southport Historical Society, the current chairman of the Southport Historical Preservation Commission, and Pastor/President of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

Wadsworth, who is a 20-year resident of Southport, has volunteered at Dosher for nearly 20 years. Wadsworth holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Kentucky. She is a retired University of North Carolina Wilmington professor.

Becker Morgan Group promotes 11

Becker Morgan Group, a design firm specializing in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design, recently promoted 11 to its leadership team.

Associate principal: Jonathan S. Falkowski.

Senior associates: David J. Botscheller, Emily E. Purdum, Brice M. Reid and Christopher J. Weeks.

Associates: Stan D. Bohnsack, Jan P. Burgess, Alicia P. Greenhalgh, Molly M. Marino, Kelsey M. Segraves and Mark D. Strickland.

Women's Impact Network elects 2024 board of directors

The Women’s Impact Network of New Hanover County welcomed its 2024 board of directors. Elected were Linda Harootyan as chair, Janet Stiegler as vice chair, Linda Thomas as secretary and Susan Vanecek as treasurer.

Women’s Impact Network is a collective giving circle composed of more than 100 women who pool their contributions to help support community nonprofits.

Also joining the board are Sadie Campbell, Wendy Fingerhut, Debbie Mott, and Leigh Johnson, Director of Philanthropy, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

New agents joined Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed two agents to different offices in the Wilmington area.

Ashley Moulton, with a 22-year background in the hospitality industry, joined the Autumn Hall office. Moulton has exceptional customer service skills.

Matt Garner, a former property manager, is well versed in the real estate industry. Garner joined the Oak Island office and looks forward to applying his knowledge to his customers.

MedNorth Health Center welcomes new board member

Mireya Lupercio, a first generation Mexican American, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, recently joined MedNorth Health Center as a board member. Lupercio is an Outpatient Mental Health Therapist (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) at the Community Counseling Center. She is passionate about social justice and mental and emotional health. Lupercio works with a diverse group of clients and ranges of diagnosis, providing a bilingual and bicultural therapeutic environment for adolescents and adults. She moved to Wilmington to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington, obtaining a bachelor's degree in social work. She graduated with a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in Community Management and Policy Practice from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

The 11-member board of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Foundation, a group of professional, business and civic leaders, recently welcome two new board members. They will serve a term through Dec. 31, 2026.

Wendy Milligan is an independent real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Sloane Realty. She had 31 years of combined experience with Brunswick County Schools as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and county office supervisor. Milligan volunteers with many organizations in the community. She has served 47 years with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. She is involved in Camp United Methodist Church and has her hands in multiple real estate organizations, as well as farming operations. Formerly she served as the past president and past district education chairman of the South Brunswick Islands Woman’s Club.

Deb Pickettis a wealth advisor for Signature Wealth Strategies in Leland. She began her career as a registered nurse and then became a pharmaceutical sales representative in the cardiovascular and gastroenterology practice areas. From there, she moved into executive level roles in sales, marketing and customer strategy in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Pickett is also very involved in local organizations. She is the president-elect of the Leland Area Rotary Club and a board member of the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce. She supports the veterans in the community, women recovering from substance abuse, and local school students by furthering their careers through literacy. Pickett is also past president of the Women in Networking Wilmington chapter.

