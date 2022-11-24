U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,042.00
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,265.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,896.50
    +33.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.90
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    -0.94 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8620
    -0.7110 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,767.37
    +543.83 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.03
    +8.46 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,482.62
    +366.88 (+1.30%)
     

Bill Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Hong Kong dollar note

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he's betting the Hong Kong dollar can fall and said it's matter of time before its peg to the U.S. dollar breaks.

"We have a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options," he said on Twitter. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong."

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a tight band between 7.75 and 7.85 per dollar and was last at 7.8178 per dollar.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

