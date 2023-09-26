Noted investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has recently increased his stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH), a leading real estate company in the USA. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on 2023-09-25, with Ackman adding 80,391 shares to his holdings at a trade price of $74.35 per share. This move increased his total holdings in HHH to 16,669,282 shares, representing 11.45% of his portfolio and 33.27% of the company's traded stock. The transaction had a 0.06% impact on Ackman's portfolio and resulted in a 0.48% change in the traded company's stock.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, formed Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman got his start in the real estate business, where he worked for his father prior to starting Gotham. Ackman is an activist investor who buys the common stocks of public companies and pushes for changes so that the market can realize the values of the companies. He buys stocks trading at a discount and sells when the companies reach their appraised value. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc(NYSE:CMG), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc(NYSE:HHH), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc(NYSE:HLT), Lowe's Companies Inc(NYSE:LOW), and Restaurant Brands International Inc(NYSE:QSR). His equity stands at $10.82 billion, with a focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $3.7 billion, owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the USA. Its portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. The company's stock performance has been robust, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -2.95% and a price change ratio of 138.42% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2010. The company's GF Score stands at 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The traded stock's performance has been solid, with a GF Score of 75/100, a Financial Strength rank of 3/10, a Profitability Rank of 6/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 6/10, and its Momentum Rank is 10/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 0.78, indicating financial stability.

Other Gurus' Involvement in the Traded Stock

Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Their holdings, however, are significantly smaller compared to Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant move that further solidifies his position in the company. Given the company's strong performance and Ackman's investment philosophy, this transaction could potentially yield substantial returns in the future. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

